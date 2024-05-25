Mario Gee, Tepahene’s Son Talks About Father's Role In His Education
- Mario Gee, son of the Tepahene, has opened up about his family and the role his father played in his education
- He said his father is a man who believes in the value of education, ensuring that all his children are educated to the highest level
- Due to this, Mario Gee, who already has a master's in Public Administration from GIMPA, is pursuing another master's degree in Cybersecurity in the US, where he is mostly based
Mario George Opoku Adusei, son of the chief of Tepa, the capital of Ahafo Ano North, a municipality in the Ashanti Region, has opened up about his father's unfettered love for education.
The young man, popularly referred to as Mario Gee, stated that his father, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem I, the Tepamanhene, believes in the value of education, ensuring that he and his siblings achieved the highest form of academic excellence.
Mario Gee, who is a rapper, further disclosed that he holds a bachelor's and master's degree certificate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ghana IInstitute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), thanks to his father.
Agreement to attend Tepa SHS
He said his father had an agreement with all of his children to return home from wherever they were to complete their secondary education at the Tepa SHS.
Mario Gee explained further that because of the agreement with his after, he had to quit Prempeh College after year one to enrol at the Tepa SHS, where he sat for his West Africa Secondary School Examination Certificate.
?Because my father is the chief of Tepa, he has entered into a contract with us where we can choose and attend secondary schools of our choice, but once we are done with the first year, we have to return home to complete at the Tepa Senior High. So me and al my siblings completed at Tepa SHS," he further said
In a video spotted on the X page of Dr Sneaker Nyame, Mario Gee, who lived most of his life in the US, told Zionfelix about his upbringing in Tepa, saying his father ensured he learnt the Twi language.
Watch the video below.
