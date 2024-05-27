The Freemason community has donated GH¢300,000 to support the Heal Okomfo Anokye project

The "Heal Komfo Anokye Project" is an initiative by Otumfuo aimed at raising $10m to renovate the 70-year-old in-patient wards at the hospital

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised the Freemasons for donating the money to support the hospital

Freemasons from far and near who thronged the Manhyia Palace to honour one of its own, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, donated GH¢300,000 to support the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

The donation aims to support the Asantehene's bid to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Freemasons carried out the exercise during their visit to the Manhyia Palace to honour the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is a member.

Otumfuo is the Grand Patron of the Freemasons' Grand Lodge of Ghana and believes the lodge can immensely benefit Ghana.

Freemasons storm Manhyia to honour Otumfuo

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, Freemasons from across Africa and beyond stormed the Manhyia Palace to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after twenty-five years of being a member.

They gathered at the Bro Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall on May 25, 2024, to celebrate the revered King.

Netizens react to donation of Freemasons to support Heal Komfo Anokye

Netizens have responded to the donation made by the Freemasons to support the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

Some lauded the Freemasons for the donation, while others were unhappy about Otumfuo's membership in the Freemasons.

@Accra Chelsea wrote:

"They can do better what’s 325k? They should come again."

@cfcjoet wrote:

"The thing say 300k you say 325k which one should we believe? Not you?"

@Thereal_lexis wrote:

"Freemasons donated with cedis? They should come again . Freemasons paaa."

Asantehene toasts with Freemasons at a special banquet held at Manhyia

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a special banquet was held for Freemasons who gathered to honour the Asantehene.

The great occasion was attended by brethren from the Grand Lodge of Liberia, led by MWB Anthony W Deline, the United Grand Lodge of England, etc.

