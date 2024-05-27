Photos of a special banquet held at Manhyia Palace for Freemasons who travelled far and wide to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have popped online

The great occasion was attended by brethren from the Grand Lodge of Liberia, led by MWB Anthony W Deline, and the United Grand Lodge of England, etc

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions over this as some commended Otumfuo over the honour while others said otherwise

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was honoured by Freemasons on Saturday, May 25, 2024, on his 25th anniversary as a member.

The special occasion was held at the Sir Agyeman Prempeh II Hall in Kumasi.

Freemasons from across Africa and beyond stormed the Manhyia Palace to commemorate the occasion.

During this celebration, a special banquet was held for Otumfuo, and he toasted it with his fellow Freemasons.

Personalities who attended the banquet included brethren from the Grand Lodge of Liberia, led by MWB Anthony W Deline, and United Grand Lodge of England, represented by Most Worshipful Bro Charles William Stanley-Pierre.

Freemasons donate to support Otumfuo's Komfo Anokye project

Many activities took place during the occasion. Key among them is a donation exercise made by the Freemasons to support the Asantehene's Heal Komfo Anokye Project.

Netizens react to photos of Otumfuo toasting with Freemasons

Netizens have reacted to Otumfuo's honour by the Freemasons. They took to the comment section to laud the Freemasons for their donation.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II speaks on 25-year membership in Freemasonry: "I have no regrets"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has no regrets about his 25-year membership in Freemasonry. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Grand Patron of the Freemasons' Grand Lodge of Ghana, and he believes the lodge can be immensely beneficial to Ghana.

Despite some earlier doubts, he said he has been satisfied with his time as a Freemason. Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to Ghana.

He is also hopeful about the Grand Lodge's future growth and improved dedication from members.

