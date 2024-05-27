Funny Face, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, flaunted a fine lady that had many of his followers talking

The video showed the comedian getting cosy with the pretty lady who had a beautiful skin tone and looked well-endowed

The comedian previously dated Vanessa Nicole, his baby mama, a relationship which went sour and led to Funny Face battling with depression

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has sparked reactions after a video he shared on his Instagram page went viral. The footage captured the comedian getting cosy with a beautiful woman in a car. The lady who had a beautiful skin tone and looked well-endowed got social media users talking.

This development comes after Funny Face's rough relationship with Vanessa Nicole, his baby mama. Their relationship ended on a sour note, leading to a period of depression for Funny Face. The comedian's struggles were public, and his journey to recovery was a topic of much discussion.

The video had many wondering if Funny Face may have found companionship again. Some fans joked that Funny Face had not learnt his lesson, referencing his past relationship woes.

Funny Face and pretty lady spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

el_lianc said:

Kw3 funny kaalu.. Don't do n fall in love again coz your heart is lighter than Take away Sachets

andy_ekow_ wrote:

My guy, you have started again abi? Yooo we dey here

jeffreyoman10 said:

Where are the men association another one is down

qwesiroy said:

Funny, you don’t need a woman at this point of your life. You rather need to work on yourself fully first, then your career. Any woman coming in now may not have true Love but just feeling Pity for you.

