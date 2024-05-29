A boiled egg seller has captivated many Ghanaians after joining the BuzStopBoys on one of their regular cleanup exercises

The BuzStopBoys were delighted to have her and purchased all her eggs as a way of saying thank you

The Ghanaian woman's hard work inspired netizens who saw the post and took to the comment section to laud her

A boiled egg seller has become an internet sensation after joining the BuzStopBoys clean when she spotted them in her environs.

The dedicated citizen selling her boiled eggs on a busy day ceased her activities and joined the sanitation volunteer group to clean the environment.

Egg seller sweeps away mud from streets Image credit: @BuzStopBoys

Source: TikTok

The female egg seller was captured in a video shared on the BuzStopBoys' TikTok page sweeping and clearing mud from the streets.

In appreciation of her efforts, the BuzStopBoys purchased all her boiled eggs.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video of egg seller joining BuzStopBoys to clean

Many Ghanaians have praised her efforts and took to the comment section to laud her.

@₩ɆɆ ฿Ɔ₮Ɔ wrote:

"I’m a Doctor, one day i’ll leave my patients and come and join you guys clean Ghana."

@SoldiersSoldier451 wrote:

"Bring a branch in Kumasi let’s work together."

@HAND OF THE CREATOR wrote:

"Ghanaians are not lazy at all ohhh jah make a way for us."

@Supamoon_official wrote:

"Marking strategy."

@DESERT wrote:

"Mother’s love."

@Musah Ruki wrote:

"Aww that's love."

@Java Obeng Owusu wrote:

"Thank you Momee and God bless you all."

@King_kay33 wrote:

"This guys need to be given zoom lion contract because they are doing the real work."

@Constance Frimpong wrote:

"I’m so proud of you I wish we could organize some in Kumasi which I wil be rooting live."

BuzStopBoys: Rich Ghanaian man gifts sanitation volunteer group GH¢5,000, they share it equally

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a benevolent Ghanaian man had been praised by many online after he gifted Bus Stop Boyz, a sanitation volunteer group, GH¢5,000.

The leader of the group announced the kind man's gesture in a video on TikTok.

He said everything happened as they were cleaning a place at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra when suddenly a man came by, enquired about the number of volunteers working that day, and gave them money to be shared equator the excellent good work they did to keep Ghana clean.

Source: YEN.com.gh