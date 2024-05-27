A video of a Ghanaian couple rejoicing upon delivering their first child after nineteen years of being together has gone viral

The video shared on TikTok captured the moment the couple walked into an auditorium with their lovely child

Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to congratulate the couple

A Ghanaian couple have welcomed their first child after nineteen long years of waiting.

In a video shared on TikTok by @xoyaamary, the couple were captured dancing into an auditorium with the lovely child.

According to the post, the couple has been together since 2005 and has longed for a child. However, all efforts in that regard proved futile.

The unwavering faith and perseverance of the Ghanaian woman and her husband were finally rewarded with the birth of their healthy baby boy.

The great news was shared through a touching video that quickly went viral on TikTok.

The couple were captured dancing joyfully while they flaunted their wonderful child.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video of couple dancing after delivering 1st child in 19 years

Netizens who saw the post were touched as they took to the comment section to express their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

@maa Afia wrote:

"I tap into this blessing, 12 yrs and still waiting on God to answer my prayers. I know one day I will smile."

@Miss_may wrote:

"I’m tearing up, may this child bring peace and happiness to the family."

@CutieBernixe wrote:

"Indeed delay doesn’t mean denial. In his own time he will make everything beautiful."

@OheneDarlingtongh wrote:

"God please do it for all those looking for children. bless them with their own children, at least a child."

@user8662824391866 wrote:

"We are greatful but i ask, this modern Ghana, how many men could have waited till this time..hmm...see what the lord has done."

@Biragoluv wrote:

"I don't know but I'm having goosebumps all over me."

@mercy12kombian wrote:

"Father God please bless me too."

@NaNash wrote:

"I am a living testimony. My parents had me after 14 years of marriage! Congrats!"

