A video of a young woman selling boiled eggs and pepper at China Mall in Accra has gone viral, earning praise for her top-notch customer service and efficiency

Customers admire her quick and attentive service, allowing them to choose various options, including eggs with or without sardines, accompanied by different types of pepper

The vendor's exceptional multitasking skills, eloquence in English, and diverse offerings have made her stall a popular choice among shoppers

A video featuring a young lady selling boiled eggs and pepper at the China Mall on the Spintex road in Accra has gone viral, leaving viewers highly impressed with her exceptional customer service.

Renowned for her efficiency and speed, the vendor offers a variety of options for her customers, allowing them to choose from boiled eggs with or without sardine, accompanied by red pepper, green pepper, or a mix of both.

Additionally, she provides sliced onion, ginger, and garlic paste on the side for those with specific preferences.

Lady who sells boiled eggs with pepper near the Spintex China Mall

What sets her apart is her array of offerings, her eloquence in English, and her ability to multitask.

Even while asking customers about their preferences, she swiftly serves them, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience. Furthermore, she provides the choice of tissue or take-away packs and accepts cash and Mobile Money payments.

The video, widely shared on social media, has garnered praise for her outstanding English proficiency and impeccable customer service skills. Customers have commended her for her dedication, speed, and the wide range of options she offers, making her stall at the Spintex China Mall a popular choice among shoppers.

Reactions to the video

Nasira Imoro said:

I love the passion in her, brighten your corner ❤️

Gavu Edem Victor wrote:

Wow...innovative and creative

Wilson K. Antwi said:

What ever you find yourself doing, be the best at it....

Georgina Agyekum wrote:

I have bought egg from her before and her service is really good

Bonkena Y Mbazor said:

She is good in customer service. I don't like boiled egg much but anytime I go there, I do buy like 3.

Nana Owusu Sentenze wrote:

I love her style and the pepper is soo sweet

Daniel Teye Huago said:

Eeeeh just simple egg we have version in it:

Ernest Agyekum wrote:

You can taste her passion in every egg you buy. You can't pass by without eating at least 2

Ing Edem Danny said:

Hahaha hahaha hahaha good customer service

Dacosta Aboagye wrote:

Kosoa ho commentary and analysis boi

Kelvin Baletey Apaflo said:

Anytime I pass by China Mall on the Spintex Road, I eat some eggs from her, and I tell you, one or even two will not be enough for you, It seems more tasty and very attractive

Ghanaian Man Who Sells Eggs And Pepper In Suit Turns Heads On Social Media

Meanwhile, a video capturing a man selling eggs and pepper in a suit went viral online, showcasing his unconventional marketing strategy.

The well-dressed vendor was noticed by a customer who filmed and interviewed him, highlighting the neatly packaged goods and creative naming.

He offers unique packages named "monogamics" for red pepper, "polygamics" for green pepper, "polyhandras" for diced onions, and a combination named "VIP" priced at GH₵1.50.

