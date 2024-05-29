A Ghanaian footballer has donated money to support the Crime Check Foundation to free some prison inmates

Grace Asantewaa, in an interview, said she was touched by the plight of the inmates and opted to assist financially

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the 23-year-old player for the kind gesture

Grace Asantewaa, a player who plays for the female senior national team of Ghana, the Black Queens, has won the admiration of many people with her kind gesture.

This comes after the FC Juárez Femenil midfielder donated an undisclosed amount of money to the Crime Check Foundation to help free inmates imprisoned for failing to pay fines for petty offences committed.

Grace Asantewaa donates money to pay fines of inmates Photo credit: @Crime Check Tv Gh/YouTube

Source: Youtube

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Grace Kwarteng, who was speaking in an interview with the Founder of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, said her motivation to donate to support the foundation's work was premised on her desire to help free inmates.

She said she made that decision after watching a video in which some of the inmates opened up about their plight.

On his part, Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng expressed gratitude to the 23-year-old midfielder for the kind gesture.

He also used the opportunity to encourage other footballers to support the worthy cause of the foundation.

At the time of writing the report, the video on Grace Asantewaa's benevolent gesture had raked in over 4000 views and 14 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the Black Queens player

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended Grace Asantewaa for the act.

@ransfordkoduaboahen4857 commented:

Wow,….May the Good Lord bless @GraceAsantewaa and all crew members of Crime Check

@FirstRumors24Lane indicated:

May the Almighty Allah continue to bless her

@mavistagbor4362 replied:

May almighty Allah continue to bless you dear

@asimapatricia added:

God bless you dear and keep it up

Man weeps as Crime Check Foundation gives him GH¢10,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 54-year-old wept after he was gifted money by the Crime Check Foundation.

He told Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng that GH¢1,000 would alleviate his hardships.

The Crime Check Foundation, through a generous donation from Sean Frimpong in the UK, presented him with a life-changing amount of GH¢10,000.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Kwame could not contain his emotions as he wept and thanked the donor for the kind gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh