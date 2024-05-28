A Ghanaian man who faces deportation in the UK has resorted to legal action to get his concerns addressed

A GodFundMe campaign launched to raise money for his legal fees has generated over ¢740,000

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the plight of the elderly Ghanaian man

A 74-year-old Ghanaian man, Nelson Shardey, who went viral after the UK authorities told him he does not qualify for British citizenship, is trending once again.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of This Morning, Jacob Shardey, the son of the embattled Ghanaian, gave an update on his father's quest to ensure that justice is served.

Ghanaian man gets GH¢740,000 from GoFundMe Photo credit: @This Morning/YouTube

He revealed that an amount of £40,000, equivalent to GH¢740,000, had been raised from a GoFundMe campaign launched to help his father cater for the legal fees as he seeks redress on the matter.

Nelson Shardey, a retired newsagent, when quizzed for a comment on the outpouring of support he had received from the public, suddenly became teary-eyed.

He then admitted that he had been humbled by the generous act and thanked the donors them for their kind gesture.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions with some appealing to the UK Home office to grant him a UK passport.

@Enceladus007 reacted:

The home office need to concentrate on new arrivals and not people who have been here for 50 years

@yasminogbu8929 replied:

I’m so glad they’ve given this gentleman a platform to speak

@preciousjewels2468 reacted:

Jury service and not a citizen? How is that even possible?

@StarJoyceAnnAnim commented:

I have tears in my eyes just listening to Mr Nelson We love you from Ghana and proud of you

Man faces deported after 38 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a disabled Nigerian man, Anthony Olubunmi George, faces deportation to Nigeria despite living in the UK for 38 years.

This is because the UK Home Office has repeatedly denied his application for leave to remain in the country.d.

George said he no longer has immediate relatives in Nigeria, faced different episodes of homelessness, and was sheltered by countless friends.

