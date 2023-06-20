Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of the Crime Check Foundation met Kwame Samuel, a single father of three who sold toothbrushes and other items in Kasoa

Kwame had expressed his need for GH¢1,000, but to his surprise, the foundation received a donation of GH¢10,000 from Sean Frimpong in the UK, which they presented to Kwame

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Kwame fell to the ground, thanking the Lord for answering his prayers and providing him with much-needed support

In a heartwarming encounter in Kasoa, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the founder of Crime Check Foundation, crossed paths with Kwame Samuel, a 54-year-old single father of three who earned a living by selling toothbrushes, paste, and sponges. Little did Kwame know that this chance meeting would turn his life around.

Kwame, struggling under the weight of poverty, expressed that a mere GH¢1,000 would greatly alleviate his hardships.

However, to his astonishment, the Crime Check Foundation, through a generous donation from Sean Frimpong in the UK, presented him with a life-changing amount of GH¢10,000.

54-year-old weeping after being given GH¢10k Photo credit: cchecktvgh

Source: Facebook

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Kwame could not contain his emotions. As the news sank in, he collapsed to the ground, unable to stand on his feet. Through tears of joy, he whispered:

"Thank you, Lord. I've been praying for so long for you to help me. Thank you for hearing my prayer."

Ghanaians react after seeing Kwame Samuel being given GH¢10k

Some of the reactions that trailed that emotional video on the Facebook handle of Crime Check Foundation can be seen below.

Abubakar Sađiq said:

If you are not emotionally strong like me, don't watch the video. You will weep if you do! Yah Allah, use us as conduits to help others like this.

Leticia Baidoo indicated:

I just saw this post and I'm touched. A helping hand never lack. May your coast never know boundaries. Because of you, your lineage will be blessed. Thank you for being there for the needy

Osikani Kyeremeh stated:

GOD BLESS U SIR, THIS IS HUMANITY, may God bless me so I will also be a blessing to fellow men

Ajoke Kafayat mentioned:

God bless the giver aboundantly waiting and believing you Lord for my own miracle God of all possiblities

Source: YEN.com.gh