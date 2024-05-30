A young Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after a video of him standing at the airport admiring other people travelling in and out of Ghana emerged

The yet-to-be-identified young man was captured in a video holding his Ghanaian passport while praying his head for his day to come

Netizens who chanced on his video prayed for his wish to come to pass, with some encouraging him never to give up on his dream to travel abroad

A video of a young Ghanaian man standing before the Kotoka International Airport admiring other people travelling in and out of the country has caused hysteria online.

Although the young man did not author a single word in the video, the background music hinted at his desire to travel abroad for greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the yet-to-be-identified young man was seen holding his Ghanaian passport while praying in his head for God's favour on his plans to travel abroad.

"Remember me o Lord, when you show favour to your people," the caption of the video read.

Ghanaians pray for his dream to come through

Ghanaians who came across the video of the young Ghanaian man praying for his wish to come to pass.

The video posted by @come.closertpe had clocked over 40.3k likes and 3126 comments as of the time of drafting this report.

Some of the comments are compiled below:

Nyumahj said:

"Few years back, I said to God, please, please, Lord. Remember me and make me happy again so I can take my family from poverty. Here I am now in this great land. May God answer your prayers as He did,"

Owusu Yaw Nkansah also said:

"Your dreams will come true one day. Your helper may be watching you from afar."

Best Girl commented:

"My your wish be granted, a year by this time you shall testify with another video."

come closer/tpe replied

"Lemme keep this comment."

Ohene Yere also commented:

"This is what I said to myself and God passed it through the man I met. Now I’m in US as an immigrant and the same God will do for you."

come closer/tpe replied:

"Then He will pass it through the woman I gonna meet."

