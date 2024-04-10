A video of a man earnestly praying for an opportunity to travel abroad has gone viral

In the video, he lamented over Ghana's economic situation, which, according to him, has made life unbearable

Netizens who thronged the comment session shared varied opinions on his plea to God

A Ghanaian man has caused a stir on social media after a video of himself praying for an opportunity to travel abroad surfaced.

The man in the TikTok video, shared by @Don Garb, went down on his knees with a Bible in hand and earnestly prayed to God to make a way for him to travel abroad.

Ghanaian man prays for an opportunity to travel abroad. Photo credit: @Don Garb

Source: TikTok

He lamented over the economic hardships in Ghana, asking God to liberate him from them.

Also, he said he wanted to experience the good life abroad as seen in various videos and photos.

"God please help me. I just want to see the place. If not the UK, it should be Italy. I no longer want to live in Ghana," he said.

The video, which has since gone viral, has so far reached over 11,000 people, with 11,300 likes and 518 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's prayer request

Netizens who thronged the comment expressed varied opinions on the man's prayer request.

While some saw it as a valid request, others also laughed over it.

The third group also cautioned the man over his request, asking him to be mindful of it since all is not rosy for people who travel abroad.

@Charles wrote:

"Bro. think twice. some Ghanaians in UK want to go back Ghana."

@Mohammed wrote:

"Meanwhile he no get passport saf."

@Scype GH wrote:

"If you have money it's very easy to travel, traveling is easily when you have money."

@Call me NY wrote:

"You want to travel you are praying in Twi. How will the angel in Italy hear you."

