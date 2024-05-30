A UK-based boga has advised the youth in Ghana who desire to seek greener pastures abroad to do so without any hesitation

He said there are enough opportunities abroad, so any youth who has nothing to do back home should endeavour to travel

Netizens who came across the man's video shared their thoughts, with some saying they prefer to invest in Ghana

A Ghanaian man based in the UK has advised people back home with limited opportunities to consider travelling abroad.

The man, identified as Danso Abbeam, said any struggling person in Ghana should not hesitate to travel when the opportunity presents itself, even if it means selling their personal or family properties.

Zionfelix (left) and Danso Abbeam. Photo credit: Zionfelix/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Danso Abbeam, a musician, said there are enough opportunities and money abroad for anyone to make, except when the person is lazy.

Responding to questions posed by Zionfelix on whether he would advise anyone with GH¢200,000 to travel abroad or invest the money in Ghana, Danso Abbeam said the person should seek greener pastures outside the country.

"The person should travel. Even if it's a family property, the person should sell it and travel, depending on if the person does not have a business in Ghana. There is money here if you are hardworking and not lazy; there is money here for you," he said.

While encouraging people to travel, Danso Abbeam said life abroad is easier when one travels through the right channel.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share their views on his advice

Some netizens who came across the video posted by @goodmaneternity on TikTok shared their views on Danso Abbeam's advice.

A few of the comments are listed below.

NANABA AYISI said:

"apuuu I will use such amount yo state farming."

John Kamal replied:

"in Nana Addo hin economy?"

NERO also said:

"Wait you have 200,000 at your possession all you folks think about is traveling outside with it ?."

M.K commented:

"For those who are smart and can forecast will understand him very well."

NANA ADWOA also commented:

"Good bless you for saying the truth."

Ghanaian man sells family land to travel to UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young man surprised many people after he opened up about the circumstances surrounding his travel to the UK.

In a video sighted on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Wodaada, as he is popularly known, said he sold his family land to travel abroad after he completed university.

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for his boldness and will to succeed.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh