Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a one-year-old Ghanaian boy, has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the youngest male painter. This accolade was achieved with the support of his mother, Chantelle Eghan, who applied on his behalf.

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah with his Guinness World Record certificate Photo Source: UTV Ghana

Photographs of Ace-Liam holding his Guinness World Record certificate have circulated online, drawing praise from many Ghanaians. His achievement has been seen by many as a source of national pride, highlighting the potential of Ghana's youth.

Ace-Liam broke the record officially in May. Guinness World Records, at the time, took to its social media pages to celebrate him after he broke the record. GWR also featured Ace-Liam on their website as they shared exclusive pictures of him painting while telling the story of the young artist.

Ghanaians celebrate young boy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Prince Nana Baffour Miracles said:

It seems like everybody is trynna make our Nation proud, but only our politicians

Herriete Nana Afoakwa wrote:

Congratulations to him. He’s so handsome. A certificate that many adults failed to receive.

Kofi Otabil commented:

Big congrats to the youngest male artist in the whole world. It's an incredible achievement! Congratulations to the whole behind the scenes team.

Ebenezer T. Jerry reacted:

Congratulations Ace-Liam. You have bright future ahead of you.

Abigail gets celebrated by siblings

In a similar story, in a video, Abigail's siblings Lois and Philmore celebrated their little sister's success at the Britain's Got Talent show.

Abigail, a talented young dancer with hearing impairment, placed third alongside her dance partner Afronita at the prestigious event.

Abigail also won the 14th season of TV3's Talented Kidz show and has been celebrated by Ghanaians for her exploits.

