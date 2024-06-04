Abigail's siblings Lois and Philmore, in a video, celebrated their little sister's success at the Britain's Got Talent show

Abigail, a talented young dancer with hearing impairment, placed third alongside her dance partner Afronita at the prestigious event

Abigail is also the winner of the 14th season of TV3's Talented Kidz show and has been celebrated by Ghanaians for her exploits

Young Ghanaian dancer with hearing impairment, Abigail and her dance partner Afronita, achieved third place in the finale of Britain's Got Talent. This accomplishment has brought immense pride to Ghanaians.

Abigail and her siblings Photo Source; BGT

Source: Youtube

Among the Ghanaians proud of little Abigail are Lois and Philmore, Abigail's siblings. They expressed their love for their sister in a behind-the-scenes compilation of Afronita and Abigail's BGT journey. In the video, the adorable little kids belted out "We love you, Abigail" and made love symbols with their hands.

Abigail's journey has been marked by her resilience and determination to overcome the challenges her hearing impairment poses. Many have regarded her success on Britain's Got Talent as an inspiring story. Abigail has proven to be a serial winner, winning the 14th season of TV3's Talented Kidz show.

Ghanaians express pride in Abigail and Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jean17v3 said:

Afronita is a great teacher and leader, and Abigail is an amazing learner

nicolagolding3281 commented:

I am Jamaican, but I am so proud of our motherland. You guys are amazing

patbrown12 said:

We're lifting our flag and Africa high up in the sky Our motherland is proud of you guy

AnitaEstherAfiaAsare- said:

Who else is smiling and crying at the same time

Afronita thanks Ghanaians for their support

In a related story, Afronita has taken to her Instagram page to thank Ghanaians for their support throughout the Britain's Got Talent show.

Afronita and her dance partner Abigail made Ghana proud by making it to the show's finale and placing third.

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians congratulated her and Abigail for making it that far in the international competition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh