Guinness World Records got many Ghanaians excited when it took to their social media to celebrate Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah as the world's youngest artist

According to the organisation, Ace-Liam broke the record at just one year and 152 days

Many people applauded him, while others called out other adult Ghanaians for failing at their GWR attempts

Guinness World Records celebrated Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, the Ghanaian who broke the record as the world's youngest artist.

Ace-Liam, his mother and his paintings. Image Credit: @ace_liam_paints

Source: Instagram

Guinness World Records celebrate Ace-Liam

Guinness World Records took to its social media pages to celebrate Ghanaian artist Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah after he broke the record as the world's youngest artist, Chantel Eghan.

GWR also featured Ace-Liam on their website as they shared exclusive pictures of him painting while telling the story of the young artist.

The Ghanaian achieved this feat after his mother, Chantelle Eghan, applied on his behalf and guided him.

Through this challenge, the young artist has been recognised by Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

Below is a lovely post made by the Guinness World Record celebrating Ace-Liam.

Reactions as GWR celebrate Ace-Liam's achievement

Below are the comments from people on Ace-Liam's achievement as a record holder at one year and 152 days:

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

Nigerians can’t relate. We are the real giants of Africa, right from infancy to adulthood

@CFCFico said:

Singhathon …there’s something doing down down downcook-athon, Wenchi to Accra walk-a-thon, wash-a-thon, iron-a-thon, wee-a-thon, fuo nyinaa abr3 egu

@Maxibrown2 said:

Congratulations little Nana Sam. You made the motherland proud

@TheAtiila said:

As a Ghanaian, I’m proud of him and his parents❤️❤️❤️❤️.

@Kemiolunloyo said:

All the Ghana adults failed. Cookathon, Singathon, Speechathon, Ghanathon. It took a toddler to rep them as a winner. Finally ‍Congrats to Ace Liam Don’t forget his mom and grandparents are NigeriansOur genes are good

Below is a screenshot of the official email from GWR confirming that Ace-Liam was the record-holder.

"He's mature for his class": Ace Liam promoted after GWR success

YEN.com.gh reported that Ace Liam was recognised by his school after he was declared the new world record holder.

This comes after his mother, Chantelle Eghan, announced that the school had made plans to promote him to join his seniors because he was mature for his class.

Many people who commented on the video celebrated Ace Liam for setting a new world record.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh