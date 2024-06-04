Afronita has taken to her Instagram page to thank Ghanaians for their support throughout the Britain's Got Talent show

Afronita and her dance partner Abigail made Ghana proud by making it to the finale of the show and placing third

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians congratulated her and Abigail for making it that far in the international competition

Ghanaian dance sensation Afronita and her partner Abigail made their country proud by securing third place in the finale of Britain’s Got Talent season 17.

The duo’s remarkable journey on the show marked a significant achievement for Ghana on the international stage.

Afronita and Abigail. Photo Source: afronitaa

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Afronita expressed her gratitude for the support they received from Ghanaians throughout the competition. Her message highlighted the overwhelming love and encouragement that helped get them to the finale. The dancer acknowledged the importance of this support in their success, stating that the journey has been life-changing and that winning third place is a testament to their hard work and the nation’s backing.

The comments section of Afronita’s post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and Ghanaians, praising the duo for their impressive performance in the competition. Afronita’s post also hinted at future endeavours, suggesting that this achievement is just the beginning for the duo.

Ghanaians praise Afronita and Abigail

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

villas_boaz said:

My people you made me proud. I was shouting and cheering you up all over . Psalm 54 worked for you

robin.dunford commented:

Hope we see both of you again very soon in the UK.

enibaid said:

GOD never let’s His FAVORITES down, well done

_asantewaaaa_ said:

Congratulations loves, u made us proud❤️

brightina.m said:

Afrostar kids Academy is proud of you, mummy Afronitaa ❤️

Simon Cowell hugs Afronita

In another story, Afronita and Abigail placed third at the just-ended 17th season of Britain's Got Talent. In a video, Simon Cowell was seen hugging Afronita, who was full of smiles after the contest.

Congratulatory messages poured in from Ghanaians, praising the dance duo for putting Ghana on the map.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh