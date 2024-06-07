Juliet Kwakye has commenced her record attempt to break the record for the longest singing time by an individual

The nurse who will be singing for 120 hours with the hope to break the current World record set by India's Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have wished Juliet Kwakye well in her attempt

Ghanaian nurse Juliet Kwakye has commenced her singing marathon (sing-a-thon) record attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time by an individual.

The record attempt, which is ongoing at the Methodist Conference Hall at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, will see Juliet Kwakye sing for 120 hours.

She aims to break India's Sunil Waghmare record, which was set in 2012 after he sang for 105 hours.

A video of the ongoing sing-a-thon, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, showed Juliet in a relaxed mood singing some popular gospel Ghanaian songs.

The way she sang the songs with a low voice made it evident that she had prepared adequately.

Juliet Kwakye will be the second Ghanaian to attempt the record after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum tried but was disqualified for flouting the rules.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 300 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended Juliet Kwakye for embarking on the record with many cheering for her.

Doris Asaamah commented:

God be with you dear sister

Maame Dufie indicated:

All the best dear

Ransford Asamoah added:

All the best Sis. May the Lord strengthen you to achieve your ambition and break record's

Hilda Asiedu aded:

Go for gold, Jehovah got our back amen

Okyere Bright wrote:

All the best my dear god bless you

