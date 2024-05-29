Another Ghanaian woman has announced her decision to attempt the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual

A nurse by profession, the woman plans to sing for 120 hours in her quest to set the new world record

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended her for the decision

A Ghanaian nurse, Juliet Kwakye, has received approval from the Guinness World Records to attempt the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The record attempt is set to commence on June 7 to June 11 at the Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, where she hopes to sing for 120 hours.

Guinness nurse to embark on sing-a-thon Photo credit: @julietamfootu/TikTok @Ebegyeso media/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a bid to show her seriousness, Juliet took to her TikTok page, where she posted a video of herself rehearsing and singing some of the songs she will be performing when the record attempt officially begins.

News of Juliet's decision to attempt the singing marathon has been well received, with many offering her words of encouragement.

She will be the second Ghanaian to attempt the record after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum attempted it but was disqualified for flouting the rules.

At the time of writing the report, the video by Juliet had raked in over 700 likes and 40 comments

Watch the video of her rehearsal

Reactions over Juliet's decision to attempt the sing-a-thon GWR record

JeffDosty commented:

Nice one..but i will suggest you select more of simple songs...this kind of songs by the time u finish singing then u are already tired cos it contains alot words.

@nana Aseiduwaa papabi21 indicated:

Pls select easy going songs ok

owusuafariwaa added

Go higher dear. I'm solidly behind u. But pls keep the rules ooo. Also pls add some our neighbouring country songs wai.

franciscakarikari7 indicated:

Keep it up sis

Priscilla Baafi reacted;

woooooooow plsss read the rules curefuly wai we are behind u dear

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

She has a good voice

One year Ghanaian boy sets new world record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh recorded that a one-year-old Ghanaian boy has been officially declared the youngest male artist in the world by Guinness World Records.

The boy's mother made this known at a press conference in Accra, where she read excerpts of the email she received from Guinness World Records.

The video of the announcement regarding Ace Liam's GWR feat was sighted on the young artist's Instagram page.

Source: YEN.com.gh