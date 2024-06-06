A video of renowned Ghanaian preacher Dr Lawrence Tetteh and the spokesperson of the Chief Imam praying for the Black Stars has popped up online

Both spiritual leaders united to pray for Ghana's national team, invoking God's support for the Black Stars

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed feelings about the video, with some sharing their predictions of the game

Ahead of the Ghana Black Stars' game with Mali, renowned Ghanaian pastor, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has offered a special prayer for the national team, invoking God's presence in the game.

During an appearance on GTV, the famous preacher prayed to God to help the team do their best to unite the country. He also prayed for an injury-free game.

Chief Imam's spokesperson and Dr Lawrence Tetteh at the GTV studios Image source: @GTV Ghana

Dr Lawrence Tetteh held the hand of Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, who was also present in the studio, and they both offered prayers in solidarity.

After saying his prayer, Sheikh Armiyawo also asked Allah to let the Black Stars emerge victorious at the end of the game.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Dr Lawrenece Tetteh and Shiekh Armiyawo praying for Black Stars

The video has captured the attention of many netizens who took to the comment section to express their views. Some also predicted the scores of the game.

@David Mensah wrote:

"Why do we have to pay to watch on startimes whiles it should be free."

@Kwame Oppong Nkrumah wrote

"Their best is a draw, honestly."

Black Stars: Otto Addo admits game against Mali will be challenging, video causes stir

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars Coach Otto Addo has admitted that Ghana's World Cup qualifier game against Mali will be difficult. He said Mali had a good time and compared the magnitude of the upcoming game to Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of GFA-Ghana Football Association, the 48-year-old, speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Bamako, said Mali has a good side.

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section wished the team the best of luck.

