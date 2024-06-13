A beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to complain about the high cost of rent in Accra

This was after the landlord of the lady increased her rent from GH¢2,200 to GH¢4,800

Many who chanced on her video empathised with her and also shared their rent issues online

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has vented her frustrations over an increase in the cost of rent for her apartment in Accra.

The young lady, identified on her socials as @omy_bae, said her landlord has increased her rent from GH¢2,200 to GH¢4,800 within a space of 12 months.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, @omy_bae, who could no longer afford the exorbitant rent charges, said she would pack out and relocate to settle in her home town.

The lady also informed her online followers that she had called her mum to prepare a room for her in her home town.

"My rent has been increased to GH¢4,800 for a chamber and hall. Last year it was GH¢2,200. I don't know what would come next year. I want to tell all my friends that I'm going to my home town. Accra is tough," she said.

She further explained that she was relocating to her hometown because of the general cost of living in Accra, which she fears may get worse.

Ghanaians online shared their frustration with rent charges

Ghanaians who chanced on her video online also shared their frustration with the high cost of rent in Accra while empathising with the lady.

@jossy__bills said:

"I pay 9,600 for a year."

@Efuachills replied:

"Do you think it’s easy."

@Esiandoh also said:

@Eeeiii am paying 24,000 cedis a year oo hang in there you will be fine don’t go back abeg."

@Abena commented:

"Chamber and hall you are crying I was paying 3600 for single room now she increased to 6000 wai smh the kitchen and bathroom is outside the room sigh."

Another lady laments over the cost of house rent in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian lady took to social media to register her displeasure over the cost of house rent in Accra.

In a TikTok video, she questioned landlords in Accra on why they price their homes so high.

Ghanaians who thronged the comment session shared similar sentiments with the lady, with some blaming agents for the development.

