A Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media with his unique fashion style, which has drawn many eyebrows

The man wore trousers and shirt outfits made completely from Ghana Must Go polypropylene

His fashion sense attracted a reaction from famous Ghanaian content creator, Code Micky as he showered the young man with accolades

A Ghanaian fashionista has gone viral on social media with his weirdly unique fashion sense.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man was spotted dripped in cloth made from a Ghana Must Go bag, which is produced from polypropylene and polyester materials.

The unidentified man styled himself wearing a matching top and down outfit made from a Ghana Must Go bag with a Nike sneaker to complete his looks.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @userjuniorschool shows the young man feeling himself while appearing to be making a phone.

His unique fashion sense caused a stir on TikTok as the video was liked by over 38.8k people, as of the time of drafting this report.

Code Micky's reactions

Popular Ghanaian content creator, Code Micky's voice was heard in the background of the video pouring accolades on the young man for his fashion sense.

"The way he has started doing his things, I won't be surprised if a foreign power fires a missile at him because, right now, the man has turned himself into some fashion god,' Code Micky jokingly sad.

Although the young man's video travelled far, it only attracted just a few reactions in the comments section.

Below is the video of the man in his Ghana Must Go attire, which was posted on TikTok by @userjuniorschool.

