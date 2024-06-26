A new video from the wedding of Davido and Chioma has emerged, showing how lavish the ceremony

The video making the rounds on social media was a clip of some bridesmaids using big brooms to sweep the dollars sprayed at the party

The viral clip got people talking on social media as netizens were left stunned at how much was sprayed at the party

Davido and Chioma's wedding is still trending online, and more ceremony clips have emerged on social media.

One of the trending clips that has got people talking is a video of Chioma's bridesmaids using brooms and vacuum sweepers to gather the money sprayed at the party.

Some ladies were spotted using brooms to sweep dollar bills at Davido's wedding

It was more exciting to watch when it was discovered that the money sprayed on Davido and his wife and packed were dollar bills.

Famous blogger Tunde Ednut posted the viral clip on Instagram. In the caption of the trending video, he expressed his amazement at the sheer amount of resources that were used up and sprayed at the wedding party.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of dollars being swept at Chioma and Davido's wedding

The video went viral within a few moments, amassing over 5,300 comments and over 111,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Unlike Counselor Lutterodt, who predicted doom for the couple, many shared feel-good reactions to the video.

rahmanjaypee97:

"I will never be poor."

@oluchukwu_____:

"Hit your chest and tell your inner self, I will never be poor."

@theniilantei:

"Na this job I wan do at this moment."

@iamtrinityguy:

"Even people way Dey pack the money Don turn to millionaire."

@lunnagram_:

"Those people wey Dey pack that money don set for life."

@jaychukz:

"See how them serious u go think say dem no go pick one or two."

Fans react as Davido's alleged side chick makes bold statement after his wedding

Meanwhile, Davido's alleged pregnant French side chick, Ivanna Bay, is back in the news.

The French model took to social media to make triggering posts during the Afrobeats star's traditional wedding.

Ivanna talked about relationships and respect, as Nigerians didn't waste time devouring her with words.

