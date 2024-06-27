Ghanaian Man Abroad Excitedly Works As A Garbage Collector, Video Of Him Working Goes Viral
- A Ghanaian man who works as a garbage collector abroad shared a video of him working on TikTok, and he had a bright smile on his face
- In the video, the young man could be seen fetching garbage bins from houses to the garbage truck to offload them
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians praised him for his hard work and claimed that it was better than most prestigious jobs in Ghana
Fadda Kunkuru, a Ghanaian man working as a garbage collector abroad, has captured the attention of many on TikTok after sharing a clip of himself excitedly fetching garbage bins from houses to a garbage truck. His positive attitude toward his job impressed many netizens.
Despite the physically demanding nature of his work, the young man looked very cheerful. In the comments section of the video, numerous Ghanaians expressed their admiration for his hard work and positive attitude.
Many highlighted that his job as a garbage collector, though often perceived as less prestigious, is more fulfilling and rewarding than some high-status jobs in Ghana. These claims are due to the country's economic hardship.
Garbage collector sparks debate
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
I refer this job in abroad rather than bank manager in Ghana
SCANTY commented:
see how he's happy if it's was in Ghana. hmm.nyame nhyira broniiii
Kingsley walker said:
Better than teacher Job in Ghana
Mz_ Akosua N. Asamoah commented:
In countries like Italy it's very difficult to get such a job as a foreigner because it pays really well.
livingSarkodie said:
mr happiness has opened the floor the era of school certificate guy-guy is over
Source: YEN.com.gh
