Danial Appiah completed his Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Speech Marathon after 100 hours, 10 minutes and 10 seconds on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 4 10 AM

The engineer, entrepreneur and encouragement coach began his official attempt on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and received a lot of encouragement from friends and supporters

He announced the completion of his attempt on his Facebook page, and excited followers of the ambitious man thronged the comments section with congratulatory messages

Ghanaian man Daniel Appiah, an engineer, entrepreneur, and encouragement coach, has achieved a remarkable feat by completing his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest speech marathon.

His speech lasted an astounding 100 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds, ending on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 4:10 AM. The ambitious endeavour began on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, and attracted support from friends, family and social media users.

Upon successfully concluding his attempt, Daniel took to his Facebook page to share the exciting news. His announcement generated a flurry of reactions in the comments section, with numerous congratulatory messages from followers who had been eagerly tracking his progress.

The next step for Daniel involves submitting his attempt to Guinness World Records. This process requires detailed proof and records to verify the legitimacy of the achievement. Daniel will need to provide comprehensive documentation, including video footage, witness statements, and other relevant evidence to substantiate his claim. Daniel joins a long list of Ghanaians who have attempted to etch their names in the record books.

Ghanaians congratulate Daniel

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Shirley Dee commented:

Congratulationssssssss! U made it

Herbie Ray wrote:

Congratulations to you and your accomplishment.

Brad Marley Beats said:

Great job done, congratulations

Cobb Eric wrote:

He WHO Will Not, May Not even When He May. CONGRATULATIONS DANIand Good Luck

Prince Pasiolo said:

Big congrats Snr Danielli Appiah

