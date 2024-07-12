After an almost month-long football festival in Germany, the 2024 European Championship comes to an end on Sunday, July 14

The grand finale, set to be staged in Berlin, will be contested between Spain and England after seeing off France and the Netherlands respectively

But ahead of the box-office final, an English forward has been identified as La Roja's main 'headache' by his teammate at Manchester City

Spanish midfielder Rodri has identified one player who will be a major threat to his side's ambition of winning the 2024 UEFA European Championship on Sunday, July 14.

The Manchester City talisman has played a key role in La Roja's charge for an unprecedented fourth Euro title.

Rodri believes Phil Foden will be England's 'danger' man ahead of the 2024 Euro final on Sunday, July 14. Photos by Richard Sellers/Allstar and Michael Regan - UEFA.

The 28-year-old has been a constant presence in Luis de la Fuente's starting lineup, playing in every game except the third group match against Albania.

Rodri pinpoints England's 'danger' man

With just one win away from clinching the Henri Delaunay trophy, Rodri is wary of one English player who could hinder their chances.

Despite acknowledging that the Three Lions are stacked with a myriad of talents, he specifically highlighted Phil Foden, his club teammate at Man City, as a potential headache.

"They have a lot of them. I love Phil Foden because I know him, he's with me," he told Spanish publication AS.

The defensive midfielder also added, "He's a player who has to be kept under control because he has an innate ability to move in a small space.

"But there are many players who can do a lot of damage.

While singling out Foden, Rodri emphasised that his and Spain's focus won't be limited to just one player as they prepare for an epic game.

"I don't like to focus on one player. I like to take a complete picture of England. And we go with our weapons, one on one."

Foden has had ups and downs during the tournament, but he was exceptional in the semi-final, hitting the post and finding pockets of space, per GOAL.

The unusual part-time job of Euro final surfaces

YEN.com.gh also reported that ahead of the 2024 Euro final, the centre referee Francois Letexier has an unusual part-time job as a court bailiff.

According to reports, the 35-year-old French official, who officiated his first Ligue 1 fixture at 26, will be assisted by compatriots Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni.

Szymon Marciniak, the 2022 World Cup final referee, will serve as the fourth official for the match.

