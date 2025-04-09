Dr Ogyaba has commented on Rev Obofour and Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's alleged feud

In a viral TikTik video, Prophet Dr Ogyaba admonished all factions to ceasefire and pursue peace

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments session of the social media post

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye has weighed in on the alleged feud between his colleague pastors, Rev Opambour and Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

In a video, he called for a ceasefire between the two factions, urging their church members and leaders to desist from fuelling the alleged feud.

Prophet Ogyaba's comment follows a recent online exchange between the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel and the Council of Royals of the Believers Worship Center.

Rev Obofour and Adom Kyei's alleged feud

Rev Obofour recently lamented over some social media reports which emerged after his encounter with Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

He attended a funeral and encountered Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. A video which surfaced after the funeral showed the renowned preacher sitting behind his colleague pastor, however, he kept his buried in a book without uttering a word till the video ended.

The video had a caption suggesting that Rev Obofour met Stephen Adom Kyei and bowed to him, a claim which did not sit well with him.

He accused a blogger he suspected of being affiliated with Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and his church of propagating what he described as falsehood and sent a 42-hour ultimatum to the church to call the blogger to order.

The elders of the Believers Worship Center fumed over Rev Obofours remarks and vowed to sue him if he ever disrespected Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Dr Ogyaba weighs in on alleged feud

The online exchange has triggered a response from Dr Ogyaba who has advised all factions to ceasefire. He urged bloggers to stop reporting on events or creating content that can bring division among pastors and advised church members to also refrain from making comments that will fuel the feud. He urged all factions to embrace peace and let sleeping dogs lie.

Netizens react to Dr Ogyaba's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Prophet Ogyaba commenting on the alleged feud expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported his remarks, others criticised him in the comments section.

@I Hear wrote:

"Well said."

@Akosua Kwakyewaa wrote:

"Hmmm, it's sad."

@Angie Keys wrote:

"May God bless you soo much. Daddy."

@Danny Foundation wrote:

"The man of the moment. Daddy, I salute you. Wisdom is speaking."

