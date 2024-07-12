Captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Andre Ayew delivered a lecture at the University of Ghana

The former Nottingham Forest player shared his experience about life off the pitch to psychology students at the University

Ayew is currently in Ghana and will leave for Europe in the coming days for a new club ahead of the upcoming season

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was invited by the Department of Psychology at the University of Ghana to give a lecture on Friday, July 12, 2024.

The France-based forward spoke on a wide range of issues regarding the psychological aspect of football, including leading a team national team.

Andre Ayew delivers a lecture at the University of Ghana on July 12, 2024. Photo Credit: @_eandam.

Source: Twitter

The former Swansea City attacker has gone through ups and downs with the national teams and was recently not invited for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

However, he became one of the few players to make eight appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations after leading the team to the tournament in Ivory Coast early this year.

Ayew was captain of the Ghana U20 team that won the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009 and currently holds the record for the most appearances with Ghana, per Transfermarkt.

Ayew opens up on handling pressure from fame

During his lecture at the University of Ghana, Ayew was asked about how his fame endeared him to women and how he dealt with it.

According to the 34-year-old having a family early in his life helped him control some of the distractions that came with fame.

"That's a strong question," he responded. "It's not something you take it easily. It comes a lot. As a person when you get to a certain level, I would say a certain level but when society puts you in a certain status, you have different people around you, boys or girls. Everybody comes with their own mindset or plans," he said in a video shared on social media.

"If I speak from experience, it's not been easy but like I said we are all human and you need to be able to control yourself," he added.

Ayew reaches new milestone in Ligue 1

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian footballer Andre Ayew marked his 50th Ligue 1 goal with a brilliant finish for Le Harve against Clermont Foot.

Despite the personal milestone, Le Harve suffered a 2:1 defeat away from home.

Ayew, during the game, once again demonstrated his prowess on the field. He danced through a couple of defenders, leaving them in his wake, before expertly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Source: YEN.com.gh