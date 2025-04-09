20 stylish, casual '70s men’s fashion ideas to rock the retro look today

The 1970s were a golden era of fashion, with groovy colours, bold patterns, and a carefree attitude that has made a strong comeback in modern style. Whether going for a laid-back vintage vibe or channelling your inner disco king, '70s fashion offers unlimited inspiration. Explore stylish takes on casual '70s men's fashion to help you rock that retro look today.

Suede jackets, statement belts, flared jeans, and printed shirts are stylish '70s men's fashion ideas. Photo: @dieworkwear, @CaucasianJames, @fivefortweeting on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Bold prints, groovy colours, and a carefree attitude characterize casual 70s men's fashion.

Numerous elements of 70s fashion have influenced today's streetwear.

These outfits exude a laid-back vintage aesthetic that makes a bold statement.

that makes a bold statement. The outfits are appropriate for casual settings.

Stylish casual 70s men's fashion ideas

Ready to step back in time with a modern twist? Here are the most fashionable 70s men's outfit ideas that blend classic vintage energy with modern swagger:

1. Flared jeans

Flared jeans offer a relaxed, flattering vibe. Photo: @daniel.castellot, @goatskn on Instagram (modified by author)

Flared jeans, a defining piece of 1970s fashion, have made a comeback. Wear high-waisted denim with a slight bell bottom for a relaxed, flattering look. Pair it with a tucked-in T-shirt or button-up for an authentic vintage look.

2. Bold pattern shirts

Floral shirts for men exude an airy vibe. Photo: @ropa_cool_57, @pier_st.barth on Instagram (modified by author)

Florals, paisleys, and geometric prints in earthy tones defined disco 70s men's fashion. Tuck the shirt into high-waisted pants for the ideal balance of cool and clean. To exude a carefree vibe, keep a few buttons open.

3. Corduroy everything

Corduroy on corduroy is the ultimate '70s men's fashion vibe. PhotoL @carlrichards_sambo on Instagram (modified by author)

From trousers to jackets, corduroy ruled 70s clothing. Opt for flared or wide-leg corduroy trousers in warm colours like navy, brown, or forest green.

Layer it on a matching corduroy jacket or overshirt, and keep it easy with a retro print shirt or tucked-in tee underneath. Finish the look with chunky boots or trainers, letting the textures stand out.

4. Denim on denim

Denim on denim is a classic '70s men's look. Photo: @jin_y, @sizu_1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

This timeless streetwear casual 70s men's fashion look has never been out of style. Pair a light-wash jean jacket with high-waisted, slightly flared jeans in a similar or slightly darker tone. Finish with suede boots or leather shoes, and add a neck scarf or tinted sunglasses if you feel groovy.

5. Aviator glasses

Aviator glasses are a stylish '70s accessory. Photo: @zeelool, @tuskegeebloodline on Instagram (modified by author)

Originally designed for pilots, aviator glasses became a must-have accessory in the 1970s fashion, with thin metal frames and teardrop-shaped lenses. Whether you're wearing a leather vest or a suede jacket, they instantly elevate any outfit with their iconic throwback flair.

6. Suede jacket

Suede is the unsung hero of casual 70s men's fashion. Choose rich colours such as chocolate brown, camel, or burnt orange and pair them with flared jeans. Layer the jacket over a turtleneck or a bold printed shirt to replicate the retro vibe. To complete the effortlessly chic style, add heeled boots or loafers.

7. Turtlenecks

Turtlenecks tucked in flared pants give a groovy vibe. Photo: @juxarofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Choose a slim-fitting turtleneck in earthy or jewel tones, such as mustard, forest green, and burgundy. Wear it tucked into corduroy trousers or high-waisted flared trousers for a smooth, laid-back look. Finish off with a leather or suede jacket for a sophisticated yet groovy style.

8. Oversized collars

Oversized collars were a staple of casual 70s men's fashion, bringing drama and flair to shirts and jackets with their wide, exaggerated points. Wear a shirt with a broad collar tucked into denim or corduroy trousers, making the collar the focal point. Combine with sunglasses and a relaxed, untucked vibe for an easily cool, retro appearance.

9. Knit polos and slacks

Knit polos are ideal for relaxed weekend outings. Photo: @abodeoutside, @perluitoronto on Instagram (modified by author)

Knitted polos subtly tribute to disco 70s men's fashion without going overboard. Pair with pleated trousers and loafers for an effortlessly cool look. This retro look is ideal for casual Fridays or relaxed weekend adventures.

10. Velvet blazers

velvet blazers exude a luxurious aesthetic. Photo: @thewallstreettailor_official, @alphonso03 on Instagram (modified by author)

Velvet was extremely popular in casual 70s men's fashion. Choose rich colours such as deep plum, emerald, jet black, or navy, and wear them with flared jeans or fitted pants. Complete the ensemble with Chelsea boots and some jewellery for a smooth throwback vibe.

11. Statement belts

Vintage leather belts capture the 70s essence. Photo: @tipaycana, @marvy_clark on Instagram (modified by author)

Wide belts with oversized buckles were popular in casual 70s men's fashion. Pair them with corduroy pants or high-waisted flared jeans to make the belt stand out. Opt for vintage leather or woven designs to capture the era’s essence.

12. Safari jackets

Safari jackets are stylish and functional because of their many pockets. Photo: @theseamstore, @dr.roger_thegentleman on Instagram (modified by author)

Functionality meets style in the 70s safari jacket, a versatile outerwear piece. Earthy tones and many pockets keep it utilitarian and stylish. Pair with slim trousers and a printed scarf for a casual appearance. Finish the look with sturdy boots or loafers, and consider adding a scarf or sunglasses for a stylish, explorer-inspired touch.

13. Chequerboard patterns

Checkerboard shirts were a popular design in the 70s. Photo: @poisonwearhouse, @thedaouda on Instagram (modified by author)

Chequerboard patterns, usually in black and white or in bold contrasting colours, were popular in the 1970s fashion. For a retro vibe today, wear a chequerboard shirt or blazer with solid-coloured jeans to keep the outfit balanced. Keep accessories to a minimum so that the pattern may take centre stage.

14. Graphic tees and vests

Graphic tees and vests exude retro streetwear vibes. Photo; @shortscapitalofficial, @romwe_men on Instagram (modified by author)

Layering a bold graphic tee or vest under a leather or denim vest exudes vintage streetwear vibes. These outfits evoke rock concert vibe while staying casually stylish. Complete the look with mirrored sunglasses.

15. Fringe jackets

Fringe jackets lend movement and texture to your look. Photo: @shangrilaheritage, @theuppershelf on Instagram (modified by author)

Fringe jackets were a bold statement in 70s fashion, often made from leather or suede and embellished with long, flowing tassels that lent movement and texture to the look. These were mostly worn by icons of the time and remain just as impactful today. Wear over a plain T-shirt and jeans to keep the focus on the jacket.

16. Bohemian accessories

Bohemian ring and wide-brimmed hat. Photo: @blacktreelab, @pookhats on Instagram (modified by author)

Bohemian accessories were popular in the ’70s. They were all about earthy, eclectic vibes, featuring chunky rings, layered necklaces, wide-brimmed hats, and beaded bracelets. Go for a simple shirt with jeans, adding these accessories to create a laid-back look. Finish with leather sandals and a scarf to achieve that effortless boho style.

17. Platform shoes

Platform shoes feature a thick sole for added height. Photo: @obi_wan.docs_kenobi, @sam_on_mainstreet on Instagram (modified by author)

Platform shoes were a bold fashion statement in the 1970s men's fashion, featuring thick soles that added height and a distinct, eccentric edge to any outfit. Pair them with flared jeans or bell-bottoms and a plain t-shirt to achieve a balanced look. Add accessories like a wide belt to complete the retro vibe.

18. Tracksuits with retro sneakers

Tracksuits and Adidas retro sneakers exude a streetwear vibe. Photo: @Shtreetwaer, @sidestep_SA on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Athletic leisurewear became a favourite in the late 1970s, making it a must-have for everyone who likes streetwear and casual 70s men's fashion. For authenticity, choose vintage labels such as Adidas or Puma. Combine with retro trainers and gold accessories for added flair.

19. Wide-leg trousers with suspenders

Wide-leg trousers with trousers offer a crisp, tailored vibe. Photo: @styleslookbook on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Wide-leg trousers with suspenders are a stylish 70s men’s fashion, offering comfort and a crisp, tailored aesthetic. Pair the trousers with a printed shirt, and let the suspenders add structure to the ensemble. Finish the look with platform shoes or loafers, and add a touch of retro vibe with aviator sunglasses.

20. Patterned socks and loafers

Even your socks can play a part in your 70s clothing revival. Pick quirky prints or bold stripes to peek out from under cropped or flared pants. Paired with loafers, this combination adds a cheeky edge to any look.

What should a man wear to a '70s party?

When attending a 70s party, a man should wear bold, funky, and retro-inspired attire. Flared jeans or bell-bottom pants are a must, paired with a patterned button-down shirt. To capture the disco 70s men's fashion aesthetic, finish the look with platform shoes, a wide-collar blazer, aviator sunglasses, and a gold chain.

Can I wear a '70s men's outfit in a modern streetwear context?

Yes. Numerous elements of 70s clothing have influenced today's streetwear. Consider oversized collars, tracksuits with retro stripes, and vintage trainers paired with flared or wide-leg pants.

The trick is combining colours, textures, and proportions to create a modern take on retro casual 70s men's fashion that still feels current and wearable.

How do I incorporate 70s fashion into my wardrobe without overdoing it?

Start small by including one 70s-inspired piece in your wardrobe, such as a corduroy jacket, printed shirt, or flared trousers. Pair it with neutral modern staples like simple tees, basic sneakers, or classic denim for balance.

Over time, you can create a wardrobe that combines contemporary and 70s men's fashion in a personal and authentic way.

What accessories were popular in the 70s in men's fashion?

Popular accessories from the 1970s included gold chains, chunky rings, wide belts with statement buckles, tinted aviator sunglasses, and wide-brimmed hats. These pieces elevated even the most basic outfits and helped define the bold attitude of the era.

Retro fashion isn't just a trend—it's a lifestyle, a mood, and a nod to a time when individuality reigned supreme. Whether you're attending a party or want to stand out on the streets, incorporating these casual 70s men's fashion ideas is a surefire way to make a statement.

