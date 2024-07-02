An adorable video of a Ghanaian soldier teaching some students in class has got tongues wagging on social media

The soldier in a video revealed that he opted to teach the students after realising their class teacher was not around

Many people who commented on the adorable video showered praises on the soldier for the kind gesture

A Ghanaian soldier has earned the admiration of many people on social media after a video of him teaching students surfaced.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @francisboateng600, captured the adorable moment when a soldier in a military uniform was seen teaching the students English.

The students, who were not aware that a soldier would be their temporal class teacher, initially looked unhappy but soon began to behave when the students began to teach.

In the comments section, the soldier explained that he was a teacher before joining the service and opted to impart this knowledge to the students upon realising that their class teacher was not around.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had received over 400 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend the soldier for his kind act

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the soldier for the gesture.

yaw dwarkwaa wrote:

The students bore, they dont look happy kraa

Nelson stated:

Much respect mando

Adams Tawiah Dwomoh reacted:

sar are you a teacher?

SON OF NO NATION replied:

Well done Mando

gyamfuaapapabi stated:

should I come for u to teach me

punch one reacted:

The soldier is your friend

Sandra Yeboah remarked:

Great job keep it up

De Great added:

this means u can do anything dey ll give to u , I salute u sar

adusepokuaaasubon replied:

waaaaooo you did a great work

mhickydharlingbhe3 added:

The passion for the work bro teaching is calling

