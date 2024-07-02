Ghanaian Soldier Steps In Absent Teacher, Students Look Unhappy In Video: "You're A Good Citizen"
- An adorable video of a Ghanaian soldier teaching some students in class has got tongues wagging on social media
- The soldier in a video revealed that he opted to teach the students after realising their class teacher was not around
- Many people who commented on the adorable video showered praises on the soldier for the kind gesture
A Ghanaian soldier has earned the admiration of many people on social media after a video of him teaching students surfaced.
The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @francisboateng600, captured the adorable moment when a soldier in a military uniform was seen teaching the students English.
The students, who were not aware that a soldier would be their temporal class teacher, initially looked unhappy but soon began to behave when the students began to teach.
In the comments section, the soldier explained that he was a teacher before joining the service and opted to impart this knowledge to the students upon realising that their class teacher was not around.
At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had received over 400 likes and 100 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend the soldier for his kind act
Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the soldier for the gesture.
yaw dwarkwaa wrote:
The students bore, they dont look happy kraa
Much respect mando
Adams Tawiah Dwomoh reacted:
sar are you a teacher?
Well done Mando
gyamfuaapapabi stated:
should I come for u to teach me
punch one reacted:
The soldier is your friend
Sandra Yeboah remarked:
Great job keep it up
De Great added:
this means u can do anything dey ll give to u , I salute u sar
adusepokuaaasubon replied:
waaaaooo you did a great work
mhickydharlingbhe3 added:
The passion for the work bro teaching is calling
Soldier weeps as girlfriend dumps him
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian soldier being consoled and comforted is trending online
The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the soldier in his uniform looking frustrated and restless.
His frustration and sorrowful demeanour were apparently because his lover failed a loyalty test.
The Ghanaian TikToker advised the soldier to be circumspect when choosing a girlfriend.
