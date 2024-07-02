Black Stars player Ernest Nuamah is enjoying his time in Ghana after the European season ended

This comes after a video of the talented Black Stars player enjoying a nice family time with his mother and siblings went viral

Many people who commented on the video showered praises on the young Black Stars player

An adorable video of Ghanaian footballer Ernest Nuamah having a pleasant time with his mother and siblings in Ghana has left many people in awe.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @kbjay.fan.page, showed the moment the Olympique Lyonnais winger was seen in his car as a washing bay in his quest to get the vehicle cleaned up.

His mother, who sat in the backseat, could not hide her delight as she admired the plush car and smiled upon noticing that the camera was focused on her.

The car washers, realizing that the vehicle belonged to the Black Stars player, inched closer with many filmed the beautiful moment.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the beautiful moment captioned, "Black Stars Player Ernest Nuamah with his Mom and Brothers," had raked in over 500 likes and comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Nuamah

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended the player for spending time with his family.

ONLY GOD stated:

Y3 ne Nyame Nkoaa

k_gyan3 reacted:

This is Beautiful

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

Her mother's smile says it all. Football is indeed a leveller. You made mummy proud

Sulemana Kamaldeen visits hometown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kamaldeen Sulemana visited his hometown in Techiman to meet his friends and family after playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

In a video on TikTok, Kamaldeen Sulemana, who plays for English Premier League side Southampton, was spotted observing a football game at the Zongo LA Park in Techiman.

He was also captured exchanging pleasantries with some of the community members at the park to watch the football match.

The spectators, who had come from near and far, were heard cheering Kamaldeen as he went around to greet them.

