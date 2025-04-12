Mohammed Kudus' coach at West Ham has lavished praise on Mohamed Salah ahead of their game against Liverpool

The Hammers will cross swords with the runaway Premier League leaders on Sunday afternoon

While the spotlight will be on Salah after he renewed his contract, Kudus will look to end his scoring drought

As the Premier League season approaches its climax, all eyes turn to Anfield, where West Ham United prepare for a clash against table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday, April 13.

Ahead of the fixture, Hammers boss Graham Potter has lauded Mohamed Salah, whose brilliance continues to define the Reds' title charge

Mohammed Kudus’ coach, Graham Potter, was full of admiration for Mohamed Salah. Photos by NurPhoto, West Ham United FC and Nikki Dyer - LFC.

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah's imperious form this season

Salah, now committed to Liverpool until 2027 after penning a fresh contract, remains the heartbeat of Arne Slot’s attack.

His renewal not only silences transfer rumours but also solidifies the Merseyside club’s ambitions of securing a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown.

The Egyptian forward has been in imperious form this campaign, amassing 27 goals and laying on 17 assists across all competitions, per Sky Sports.

His contributions have powered the Reds to the summit of the league, making him arguably the most decisive player in English football this season.

Kudus' West Ham coach hails Salah

Speaking ahead of the clash, Potter was quick to recognise the impact of Liverpool’s talisman.

“He’s a fantastic player, who’s always a threat in the game. You always have to be on your guard against him, and it’s (his new contract) good news for him and Liverpool, so congratulations to them," he said during the pre-match press conference, as quoted by WHUFC.com.

The former Chelsea coach also emphasised the wider implications of Salah’s stay in England.

“It’s great for the Premier League, in terms of it’s another fantastic player who’s going to stay here entertaining people.”

Potter will be keen to build on West Ham’s recent 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, a match that saw Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus provide a moment of magic with a delightful assist.

The playmaker's vision and flair were instrumental in rescuing a point, and the Hammers will need more of that ingenuity against a relentless Liverpool side.

Kudus' record against Liverpool

Despite flashes of brilliance, Kudus has endured a relatively quiet campaign compared to his eye-catching debut season.

Since netting against Brighton in December, the 24-year-old has been on a Premier League goal drought, though his creative contributions remain valuable.

Mohammed Kudus has a goal and an assist in eight games against Liverpool. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

A closer look at his head-to-head record against Liverpool paints a challenging picture.

According to Transfermarkt, Kudus has faced the Reds on eight occasions—suffering defeat seven times and managing a single draw.

In that stretch, he has registered one goal and one assist, underlining both the difficulty of the fixture and the need for a breakthrough performance.

As Salah prepares to lead Liverpool’s charge, Kudus stands at the crossroads—seeking redemption and resurgence in a fixture that could redefine his season.

Kudus names the most challenging defender he has ever faced

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Mohammed Kudus' revelation about the most challenging defender he has encountered in his career.

Kudus, who has come up against some of football’s elite defenders since joining the Premier League, singled out the opponent who gave him the toughest test on the pitch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh