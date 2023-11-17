The video of a Ghanaian soldier's reaction after his lover failed a loyalty test has gone viral

The soldier, who seemed very distraught, had to be consoled by a TikToker after the test was done

Many people who watched the video also shared diverse issues on the actions of the solider

A video of a Ghanaian soldier being consoled and comforted has sparked reactions on social media.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the solider in his uniform looking frustrated and restless.

His frustration and sorrowful demeanour were apparently because his lover failed a loyalty test.

Even though the video of that loyalty test has not been made public, Ghanaian TikToker @streetz.traffic, well known for conducting loyalty tests, was heard advising the soldier to be very circumspect when choosing a girlfriend.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians comfort the soldier

Many people who reacted to the video consoled the distraught soldier with some lashing out at his lover for cheating on him.

Nana Ekua stated:

my gender never disappoint. eii u don't fear soja man

God's own indicated:

I'm looking for love ooo so if he wants me I'm here

Fabio

May we security personnel have real love

aphiya17 indicated:

Soldier koraa get broken heart na me alaba stamp

user4090866117155 acted:

papa soldier please you were able to pass through your difficult training so trust me you will be out of this ohk

Akua Gold commented:

one big man is down any lady come on his way will be chop and go he will take won't the person serious I swear

Man collapses as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in Qatar collapsed after finding out that his girlfriend has been cheating on him.

Speaking in an interview with NKB MUSIC REACTIONS on TikTok, Nana revealed plans the woman he hopes to settle down with loves him.

The supposed girlfriend who was based in Ghana was phoned by the interviewer only for her to mention Daniel as the name of her boyfriend.

The man who was taken aback by what he hearing then fainted.

