Buzstop Boys were the beneficiary of $100 from a kind stranger who noticed them working on the streets as he drove by

The man, who goes by the name Nii Crabbe, said he was impressed by the work the sanitation volunteer group was doing, stating that the money was a token of appreciation

He went on to appeal to groups and organizations in Ghana to contribute to the good work the young men were doing to keep Ghana clean

The Buzstop Boys, a dedicated group of young sanitation volunteers, in a video, received an unexpected donation from a kind stranger while working on the streets.

The generous act occurred when Nii Crabbe, a passerby, noticed the group's hard work and decided to reward their efforts with $100. Nii Crabbe was deeply impressed by the group's commitment to keeping the streets clean and saw the donation as a way to express his appreciation.

The Buzstop Boys have been tirelessly working to maintain cleanliness in Ghanaian communities, demonstrating a strong sense of civic duty and responsibility. Nii Crabbe encouraged others to follow suit, urging groups and organizations across Ghana to support the good work the young men are doing.

In the comments section of the video Buzstop Boys shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians praised the kind man for his benevolence.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

C.K | Taylor✨️ said:

Transparency at it peak Good job buddy more love will visit u guys soon

Entertainment Gh said:

Just one note but powerful

NanaAmaG said:

He’s an honourable citizen! May his pockets be filled with more where that came from! Y3h Daasi paa Nii Masupeh Crabb, I saw him park during the Live yesterday

Jig Jiga said:

Bro I tell you, u don't have idea what u have begun, u are going to be blessed unmeasurably.... God bless you all

Ghanaian man donates to Buzstop Boys

In another story, a video of Buzstop Boys, a sanitation volunteer group, sharing money in the full glare of the public has gone viral online.

The group said a Ghanaian man gave them the money to show his appreciation for their work.

Many people who commented on the video commended the young man for the kind act.

