Atinga Joel attempted the longest barbecue marathon for a Guinness World Record (GWR) at the Legon City Mall in April 2024

Following Chef Smith's fake GWR scandal, Ghanaians have banked their hopes on the grill cook to redeem Ghana's image

Atinga Joel has shared email evidence of GWR acknowledging and confirming his attempt

Ghanaian grill cook Atinga Joel Nsobila has produced evidence of his communications with Guinness World Records amid the Chef Smith fake certificate controversy.

Atinga Joel Nsobila releases emails

Atinga Joel took to social media to post emails of conversations between him and Guinness World Records (GWR) before and after he attempted his Khebab-a-thon event.

In the social media post, the grill cook explained that the controversy surrounding Chef Smith's fake GWR certificate forced him to prove that he had submitted his evidence to GWR and is awaiting to hear from them soon.

He wrote,

"Hello Ghanaians, this shows that myself and my team have successfully submitted evidences to @GWR so kindly disregard any claims that we have not submitted any evidences."

Check out the post below:

Team member accuses Chef Smith of manipulation and deception, apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rashid Isah, a team member of Chef Smith, sparked reactions on social media after he accused the Ghanaian chef of greed and selfishness.

This accusation comes after his findings established that Chef Smith's attempt to set a new world record was based on deception and lies.

