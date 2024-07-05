Prophet Fire Ogya has caused controversy with his latest prophetic statement about Mohammed Kudus

The outspoken prophet, in a recent video, has said that the West Ham player will soon quit the Black Stars

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video expressed unhappiness over the comments by Prophet Fire Ogya

Controversial Ghanaian prophet Rev Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Ogya, has stirred controversy following his prophetic statement about Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @carlos.finito, Prophet Fire Ogya, while speaking to his followers in a video, he prophesied that the 23-year-old player will quit playing for the senior national team.

He said he saw in a vision that Kudus had written to the Ghana Football Association about his decision not to play for the Black Stars due to a barrage of criticisms targeted at him, especially by the youth.

"He will face harsh criticism from Ghanaians unlike any other player. Today is July 2, 2024; keep it in mind. It would happen. He would write to the GFA indicating his decision not to play for the Black Stars again."

Prophet Fire Ogya received a lot of flak from Ghanaians in January this year after he prophesied that Kudus would have a poor tournament in the 2024 AFCON.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 300 likes and 40 comments.

Ghanaians lash out at Fire Ogya

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section called out Fire Ogya for his consistent doom prophesies about Mohammed Kudus.

Haruna stated:

Akans get problems for this country inside

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu stated:

He should come out with de real date dat will happened ,u see he said it will keep long but will come through he knows definitely one day kudus will resign he should get away

Bigaps replied:

These pastors never get positive prophecy about moving Ghana forward, eii country called Ghana.

Nelly-ville replied:

How is this taking us to heaven. Where is the IGP.

Fire Ogya opens up on Jordan Ayew's prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Fire Ogya has taken credit for Jordan Ayew's recent goal-scoring for the Black Stars.

He took to TikTok to post snippets of a video he made in January this year, where he prophesied that the Crystal Palace forward would score more goals in 2024.

Prophet Fire Ogya further urged Jordan Ayew to pray anytime he heads to the pitch to play a game.

