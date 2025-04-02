Black Sherif has released the visuals for Rebel Music, a track off his upcoming 15-track Iron Boy album

The music video shot in Ghana reimagines some of Ghana's well-known sites as a dreamy apocalyptic scene

The music video which comes ahead of Black Sherif's album's release has garnered significant traction

At 4 pm on April 2, 2025, Black Sherif shared the visuals for Rebel Music with fans. The music video was released a few hours before the highly anticipated Iron Boy album's release.

2025 proves to be a busy year for the 23-year-old Black Sherif, who began sounding the alarm about his new album's release last year.

Rebel Music, a track off the 15-track album was one of the several tracks released to prepare the way for the Ghanaian superstar's sophomore project.

The video for Rebel Music directed by Awudu Musa follows the apocalyptic theme presented by the Iron Boy album.

Black Sherif, styled in costumes akin to the Mad Max movie franchise takes fans on a journey re-imagining some Ghanain sites like the Adomi Bridge with an apocalyptic touch.

Scores of fans couldn't help but flatter Black Sherif with praise after catching the first sighting of Black Sherif's music video.

Black Sherif's music video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Black Sheerif's Rebel Music video.

Victor Smith Abraham said:

This guy is always ahead, I remember last year he wore this costume and others to participate in some festival or rave many spoke bad about him. Not knowing he was shooting a Movie in Motion

Gair Shito wrote:

This guy need to be protected. He’s our future Grammy artist

Ibrahim Brain Burner remarked:

Super scary soldier! BLACKO. Musical video with blend of Artistry elements. Vampire moves!!

Elias Nong noted:

i have been waiting for this moment ,now that it has finally arrive am very happy ......true man of art....i love your music.....if u gonna stay silent till next year ,am okay with it because i have got a feeling that u bringing body of work.....you have done the "official video for rebel music" u are dropping "iron boy for that matter thus midnight"...... i remember what u said back years then" am not in a pressure of making hits or making songs but i always get my timing right"wow blakoo....am overwhelmed .....iron boy never spoil............silver in chaos.....we are ready now for the album........ rebel musiccccccccccc!

Dady Blaise official shared:

