Chef Ebenezer Smith was arrested by the police on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, during his press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra

The Chef was arrested at the request of musician Nana Boroo for an alleged breach of contract

Chef Smith’s sponsors, Amadia Shopping Centre, have explained the reasons behind the Chef’s arrest in an official press release

The management of Amadia Shopping Centre has issued a press release to address the controversy surrounding Chef Smith’s fake certificate and police arrest on Tuesday, June 2, 2024.

Nana Boroo and Chef Smith Photo source: @berose3sixty @chefsmithghana

Source: Twitter

Amadia Shopping Centre addresses Chef Smith’s controversies

In the press release, Amadia Shopping Centre, headed by musician Nana Boroo, detailed the situation involving Chef Smith and his association with their business.

Per the press release, Chef Smith signed a three-year deal with Amadia Shopping Centre, managed by musician Nana Boroo and owned by his sister, Mrs Nana Ama Duodu.

The Shopping Centre funded and sponsored the Chef’s cook-a-thon, which began on February 1, 2024, and ended on March 6, 2024. They also organised a musical concert after the cooking marathon to celebrate the Chef’s achievement.

The Shopping Centre’s management contacted Chef Smith after the event for updates on the progress of the GWR certification attempt, but he failed to respond.

According to them, Chef Smith breached his contract with them when he shared a flyer on July 3, 2024, to announce his press conference without consulting them.

Per the contract, Amadia Shopping Centre had the right of first refusal for any event of Chef Smith’s sponsored activities or projects after the cooking marathon event. The Chef also ignored all of their calls.

The Shopping Centre management, led by Nana Boroo, went to the press conference to verify Chef Smith’s certificate, but the Chef and his team locked them out of the venue.

Nana Boroo and other management members decided to call the police, who arrested Chef Smith and his manager and took them to the La Police Station.

Check out the press release below:

Netizens react to Amadia’s Press Release

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Amadia Shopping Centre’s press release.

@hvrod51 commented:

"I still can’t believe this whole Chef Smith saga. How the hell do you lie to a whole nation and think no one will find out? Anaa boy no wagyimi anaa?"

@efya_bash commented:

"No o so if all these were fake, why stress to cook for a whole month without sleeping eei "

@lionel_joystick commented:

"All these is for clout .. it’s just to gain attention.. I’m shocked Ghanaians don’t know this lol"

@stelchyycandy commented:

"Half of the world’s problems comes from trusting people"

Chefs Association of Ghana disowns Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chefs Association of Ghana has disowned Chef Ebenezer Smith after the latter’s recent spectacular fall from grace.

In an interview on GHOne TV, the association’s general secretary, Peter Agbovi, noted that while Ebenezer Smith is not barred from calling himself a chef, he does not belong to the professional association.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh