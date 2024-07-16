A Ghanaian man, who is a nurse, has shared his story of how a side hustle earned him so much extra income

He stated that despite getting an allowance as a student nurse, it wasn't enough, so he sought other avenues for making cash

Netizens who saw the video were inspired and took to the comment section to express their views on his hustle

A hardworking Ghanaian nurse has shared a heartwarming story of how a side hustle transformed him into a millionaire.

Edward Yacham came from a humble beginning and passionately wanted to become a doctor; however, circumstances beyond his control did not permit him.

A Ghanaian man shares how he earned extra income from Cassava farming after struggling on a nursing allowance.

Due to financial constraints, Edward could not pursue his dream course and opted for a less expensive venture: nursing.

As a student nurse, he earned an allowance, but he stated in the Thrive In Africa podcast interview that it wasn't enough to cover his needs. He, thus, decided to pursue a venture that would earn him extra income.

Thankfully, an idea came to mind, and he ventured into farming, which could earn him additional income. Since then, he has gained extra income to supplement his income as a nurse.

He stated that with just GH¢700, he started a cassava farm, and within a few months, the money had quadrupled to GH¢4,000.

However, the farm did not last because a cousin he hired to care for it became unfaithful and collapsed the business.

He advised the youth to refrain from looking down on farming, which is very lucrative.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react Ghanaian man's side hustle

Netizens who saw the video were inspired by the story of the young man whose side business turned him into a millionaire.

@alfredankrah7394 wrote:

"Wow inspiring."

@StudyAbroadwithbaetlamad wrote:

"Well done sir."

@sponesss92 wrote:

"Very informative and inspiring. I love this. Keep up the good work."

@thepassionachievers wrote:

"I'm enjoying Keep up the great work."

American talks of benefits of working in Ghana

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of an American woman sharing her life experience in Ghana is trending on social media.

Having ventured into farming, she said she has no plans of returning to the US, even for a well-paid job.

Many people who thronged the video's comment section commended her for the decision.

