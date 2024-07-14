A Ghanaian woman is in hot waters after she was exposed for dating multiple men simultaneously

A video circulating online shows the lady begging for mercy as one of the men who was in a serious relationship with her found out the truth

A young Ghanaian woman has been exposed for dating multiple men simultaneously, sparking a social media uproar and debates on fidelity.

The woman, whose name has been withheld, was reportedly dating at least three men at the same time, each unaware of the others.

The situation came to light when one of her boyfriends discovered her deceit and decided to confront her publicly.

Her lover subjected her to the Street Traffic Loyalty Test, which she failed abysmally. The Street Traffic team approached her, claiming that her lover had sent a package through them and that she only had to mention her lover's name to claim her package.

To the surprise of the team and her boyfriend who was standing close by, she mentioned three names that were not her lover's, leaving him heartbroken.

Before this encounter, the lady had been on TV3's Date Rush show to search for love despite being in a relationship.

Netizens react as lady dating multiple guys get caught

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments. While some condemned the act, others mounted a defense for her.

@nanaCo_jo wrote:

"Dude acting Girley….. if ur woman do Yawa for public, no long talk…. Just bounce."

@su_pre_mo wrote:

"Charle, everybody get the way he dey fit handle heartbreak. You for no blame am."

@mireku_gerard wrote:

"She was on date rush."

@_IamAsantewaah wrote:

"A person who will cheat will cheat, I will always say this."

