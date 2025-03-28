Anas Aremeyaw Anas is enjoying a good time in the US after a US Court awarded him $18 million in a defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong

He paid a visit to US-based Ghanaian journalist Listowell Yesu Bukarson as part of his decision to tour some US states

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have varied opinions on the US court ruling on the defamation suit

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas Aremeyaw Anas decided to spend time with his loved ones after the US court awarded him $18 million in a defamation lawsuit against Kennedy Agyapong.

This comes after Ghanaian journalist Listowell Yesu Bukarson, now based in the US, got to spend time with Anas and opened up about the experience.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas spends time with friends in the US after the US court ruled in his favour against Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: @Anas Aremeyaw Anas/Facebook, @Listowell Yesu Bukarson/Facebook

Listowell in a post on Facebook reflected on the verdict by the Essex County Court of New Jersey in the wake of the defamation suit filed by Anas against Kennedy Agyapong.

He disclosed that following the victory, Anas and the Tiger PI team decided to tour some states in the US.

He further expressed delight over the move by the Tiger PI team to visit him and get the chance to meet his family.

"From the Essex County superior court in New Jersey where Anas Aremeyaw Anas gave Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and REAL showdown, the Tiger Eye PI team went easy on life, touring some states here in the USA. The tour was motivated by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong's testimony in court as he kept saying, "Indeed America is Great", "Indeed America is Great"

"So, we set off on a long tour to see, "Indeed America is Great" Taking turns to drive, the team hit the road to New York City, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and settled in my humble Home in Columbus, Ohio."

Listowell concluded by showing appreciation to everyone who supported Anas during this trial.

"Thanks to the world for your unflinching and avowed support in this legal fight. 18 million United States Dollars is coming home. Indeed America 🇺🇸 is great" - Hon. Kennedy Agyapong!", the post read in part.

Photos showing the moments when Anas and Kennedy Agyapong appeared in court regarding the defamation suit. Photo credit: @Manasseh Azure/Facebook

At the time of writing the report, the post by Listowell Yesu Bukarson triggered a lot of reactions online.

Reactions to Anas winning defamation suit

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the verdict.

Collins Opoku Brenya indicated:

"Ken will pay and what will be your testimony, talkative Listowell Yesu Bukarson."

Agyemang Pope Alexander opined:

"The man without integrity using journalism to cover the rots man is doing, your time is nearer."

Fred Green added:

"Congratulations Bossman Anas Aremeyaw Anas. May God/Allah continue to protect you, Sir. You're indeed exceptional and an example to us all. Some of se the young investigative journalists must learn a lot from your hard work and dedication."

Evans Peprah reacted:

"Who is braver than authentic Listowell, well I have never seen such a brave journalist like Listowell

Anas wears prosthetics to U.S. Court

YEN.com.gh reported that Anas Aremeyaw Anas met face-to-face with politician Kennedy Agyapong in court.

The journalist however wore prosthetics to court, meaning the widely circulated images did not accurately depict his true identity.

A video making rounds online showed Anas looking calm and composed during the proceeding.

