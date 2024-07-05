A video of an American woman sharing her experience of life in Ghana is trending on social media

An American woman has become a motivation to many people after she opened up about her experience living in Ghana and the lessons she has learned so far.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of WebNation Africa, Kimberly Mensah, who recently relocated to the country with her Ghanaian husband, said she has no plans to relocate to the US to work as an employee.

Having ventured into animal farming with her husband, Kimberly is now devoted to ensuring that the business grows and becomes successful.

"I would not go back for an $100 hour job, I would not go back rushing to go punch the clock to make somebody else rich. Here you get to decide what you are going to do, when you do it and how you want to do it. In the US, you are kind of groomed to be an employee.”

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions, with many commending the woman for her decision to relocate to Ghana.

@gerrytushh indicated:

Living on a farm like this is my dream and I'm working on making sure it happens soon here

@FamilyByNature indicated:

Wonderful interview and great to see my sister Kimberly and brother Rev Mensah thriving in Ghana! I remember when we moved to Ghana and that time you were still in the States and we used to chat about your relocation to Ghana.

@mgeorge162 stated:

I'm African American and i was in Ghana for close to a month and they were calling me big abroni and I thought it was funny it didn't bother me.

@MsDiversebeauty replied:

This is a beautiful life, which only a few will understand. I’m wishing you both all the best.

@user-zl8kn5bz4n

I have 1 acre of farm land in Accra and plan on doing something on it next month am so excited

Lady relocates to Ghana laments over the cost of living

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who relocated from the US to Ghana has opened up about the pros and cons of living in the country.

In a TikTok video, the young lady said her decision to relocate was primarily based on her desire to remain financially disciplined.

She has concluded that the cost of living in Accra is high, forcing her to adopt specific measures to reduce her expenditures.

