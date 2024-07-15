A construction worker who stormed the church of Rev Eastwood Anaba with fire dance moves got a surprise from the man of God

The man who was on site, working on a project, was moved by a lively praise session, which he joined

He subsequently got wards of cash from the man of God, who felt a strong urge to bless him for the move

Renowned Ghanaian pastor Eastwood Anaba showed love to a construction worker who stormed his church to display his dance moves.

The incident occurred during a lively service at Eastwood Anaba's church, where the atmosphere was already charged with spiritual fervour.

During the service, the church's choir engaged in a hot praise session, which electrified both members and non-members.

The construction worker, whose identity remains undisclosed, was on-site working when he felt compelled to join the ongoing praise and worship session.

To the congregation's surprise, the worker stormed the church, effortlessly blending into the rhythm of the music.

His energetic dance moves quickly drew the attention of everyone present. The man of God, known for his deep spiritual insights, could not resist the infectious enthusiasm displayed by the unexpected dancer.

He, thus, approached him with a broad smile, and in a gesture of encouragement and support, he gifted the construction worker a sum of money, much to the delight and applause of the congregation.

Netizens react to video of construction worker dancing

Netizens who thronged the comment section were stunned and took to the comments to express their views.

@HyperGist_ wrote:

·"Good to see."

@Nhelycake wrote:

"I hope I don’t see a plumber or an electrician next time o."

@TheMandatey wrote:

"Wow..this is interesting."

@iam_clown007 wrote:

"Nice."

@bilo__x wrote:

"The new move this? Wow."

@tin_kudi wrote:

"Next week I go try the same thing at Duncan Williams in church."

@xdeala wrote:

"When your time is up my brother you go shine but when it’s not your time the bouncers will block him from entering the auditorium."

@JMBILLGATES wrote:

"For him to gather the courage to appear before that crowd dressed like that shows his determination to succeed."

