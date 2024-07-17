Music producer tech analyst Kobby Spiky Nkrumah has been awarded $250k after a two-year legal battle with CAF

In 2022, Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah, popularly known as Kobby Spiky, dragged the Confederation of African Football to court over an alleged use of his music beat for promotional purposes without his permission.

Spiky said the football governing body used his work, Okomfo Anokye, to promote the 2018 CAF Awards without recourse to him.

The court, presided over by Justice Emmanuel Lodoh, has ruled in favour of Kobby after a two-year legal battle.

Even though CAF admitted to uploading Spiky's work, it denied using the song for commercial purposes.

However, the Kwabena Kwadey vs. CAF legal battle eventually went in favour of the Ghanaian beatmaker and tech enthusiast who recently joined EIB after his stint with Multimedia Group Limited.

The court has ordered the removal of all infringing materials from all social media platforms. Kobby Spiky, who was represented by Anku.Anku At-Law will also receive damages of Ghana cedi equivalent of USD 250,000.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh about the legal battle, Kobby Spiky Nkrumah expressed his excitement saying,

This victory isn't just for me; it's a win especially for all creatives and for young Ghanaians who have lost faith in the system. Our legal system works, and intellectual property rights are real and respected in Ghana. Just as they say "The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine."

