Cheddar Flaunts His GH¢4.9 Million Rezvani Bulletproof Car, Peeps React
- Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has displayed one of his expensive cars
- In videos circulating online, Cheddar flaunted his Rezvani bulletproof vehicle, which cost about $300K
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some fancied the vehicle while others advised Cheddar to use his wealth for something else
Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, founder of The New Force Movement, has yet again displayed opulence and affluence after showcasing his expensive Rezvani bulletproof car online.
Cheddar, one of the wealthiest Ghanaians, stepped out of the luxury vehicle in style in a video circulating online.
Rezvani Tank is not just any vehicle; it is known for its military-grade protection and state-of-the-art features.
With a price tag of about $250,000 and customisation options that can push it well beyond that, the Rezvani Tank is a car designed for those who demand the highest level of security without compromising style.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
It boasts electrified door handles, smoke screens, and an explosive device detection system.
See the video below:
Netizens react to video of Cheddar flaunting his expensive car
The footage of Cheddar displaying his vehicle has since gone viral with over 16,000 views, 16,200 likes and 410 comments.
Netizens who thronged the post's comment section expressed mixed reactions, with some praising the New Force leader while others praising him.
@Kofi Boakye wrote:
"They will give him fans saaa and at the end vote for NPP/NDC."
@Qwesi_Asamoah wrote:
"That money can be us for something meaningful."
@SAINT wrote:
"This car be like $300,000 tops."
@AmoMensahMark wrote:
"Nam 2 nie."
@6xs wrote:
"u people can talk the car cost like 500k and DRBL did the customization and it was 500k or maybe less so it's a million dollar car not 10 million."
Cheddar fights claim he has a criminal record
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has debunked rumours that he has a criminal record in London.
According to him, such allegations are unfounded and a ploy to tarnish his image ahead of the December 7 polls.
He admitted to being arrested several times in the UK. However, none of these arrests led to a charge or conviction.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yem.com.gh