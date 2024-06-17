Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has displayed one of his expensive cars

In videos circulating online, Cheddar flaunted his Rezvani bulletproof vehicle, which cost about $300K

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some fancied the vehicle while others advised Cheddar to use his wealth for something else

Ghanaian entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, founder of The New Force Movement, has yet again displayed opulence and affluence after showcasing his expensive Rezvani bulletproof car online.

Cheddar, one of the wealthiest Ghanaians, stepped out of the luxury vehicle in style in a video circulating online.

Cheddar descends from his Rezvani bulletproof vehicle Image credit:@ Plus1 Tv

Source: TikTok

Rezvani Tank is not just any vehicle; it is known for its military-grade protection and state-of-the-art features.

With a price tag of about $250,000 and customisation options that can push it well beyond that, the Rezvani Tank is a car designed for those who demand the highest level of security without compromising style.

It boasts electrified door handles, smoke screens, and an explosive device detection system.

Netizens react to video of Cheddar flaunting his expensive car

The footage of Cheddar displaying his vehicle has since gone viral with over 16,000 views, 16,200 likes and 410 comments.

Netizens who thronged the post's comment section expressed mixed reactions, with some praising the New Force leader while others praising him.

@Kofi Boakye wrote:

"They will give him fans saaa and at the end vote for NPP/NDC."

@Qwesi_Asamoah wrote:

"That money can be us for something meaningful."

@SAINT wrote:

"This car be like $300,000 tops."

@AmoMensahMark wrote:

"Nam 2 nie."

@6xs wrote:

"u people can talk the car cost like 500k and DRBL did the customization and it was 500k or maybe less so it's a million dollar car not 10 million."

Cheddar fights claim he has a criminal record

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has debunked rumours that he has a criminal record in London.

According to him, such allegations are unfounded and a ploy to tarnish his image ahead of the December 7 polls.

He admitted to being arrested several times in the UK. However, none of these arrests led to a charge or conviction.

