Glorious Word Power Ministries International founder, Owusu Bempah, was recently arrested and subsequently granted bail

This followed his clash with members of the police force, as well as his current archrival, Nana Agradaa

An old video of Owusu Bempah has surfaced, in which he was advising his congregants on how to avoid issues with the police

An old video of the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Isaac Owusu Bempah, has surfaced on social media and is gaining a lot of attention online.

In the video that was reshared on the Facebook handle of 360MN TV, the religious icon, popularly known as Ghana Prophet, was giving profound advice to his congregants on how to avoid issues with the police.

Owusu Bempah specifically told his people that they can never be arrested if they are skilled in the art of giving and apply wisdom in their dealings.

"You can have an issue with the government but because of how kind you have been, the law can shut its eyes on you. If you are wise, you will have a connection with top officials. Every month, feed the headquarters, national security, and the like and you can never go to Nsawam prison," he said.

Owusu Bembah's recent arrest

Interestingly, as YEN.com.gh reported days ago, Owusu Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his church premises at Odorkor.

It was indicated that Owusu Bempah had been arrested in connection with an attack on some policemen.

The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries was subsequently granted a GHS200,000 bail.

His bail, which came with two sureties, was granted on health grounds after he was rushed to the police hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Owusu Bempah's recent woes appear to have extended from the lingering banter between him, and Nana Agradaa that took a new twist.

The prophet reportedly stormed the house of Nana Agradaa on Thursday, September 9, 2021, on a yet-to-be-established mission.

Owusu Bempah and Agradaa, a repented fetish priestess, were close a while back but had fallen out since the latter's repentance.

