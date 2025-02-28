Joana Yabani, a Level 400 Biological Science student of KNUST, has passed away under sad circumstances, leading to many reactions online

The online uproar has been heightened after emerging information suggested that her boyfriend was the suspect in the case

As interest in the case grows, YEN.com.gh has found out some details and photos of the deceased

Joana Yabani, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has passed away, leaving social media in tears.

Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, was reportedly found lifeless on campus on the morning of Thursday, February 27. 2025.

Joana Yabani was a top student who gained admission to KNUST from Achimota School. Photo source: Voice Of KNUST

Initial investigations by the police led to the arrest of one Daniel Tuffour. Described as her boyfriend, Tuffour, also a student of KNUST and a hostel mate of Yabani, is suspected to have been involved in a violent confrontation with the deceased.

Following her passing and the arrest of the main suspect, YEN.copm.gh has gathered some more details about Yabani.

1. Full name:

The deceased is known as Joana Aku Deladem Yabani, per the official name released by school authorities and the police.

2. How old is Joana Yabani?

Joana Yabani was 21 years old. Born on November 5, she would have turned 22 in a little over eight months.

3. Where is Joana Yabani from?

Even though she stays in Accra, Yabani is an Ewe who hails from Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, according to her Facebook profile.

4. Family:

A little is known about Yabani's family, but she is known to have elder sisters. One of the sisters, Deborah Yabani is a gospel singer who ministers in church. Another sister of hers, Angela Yabani, recently graduated from the University of Ghana.

Joana Yabani was a top student who gained admission to KNUST from Achimota School. Photo source: Voice Of KNUST

5. Education (Schools):

As earlier noted, Joana Yabani was in her final year at KNUST, studying for a Bachelor of Science in Biological Science.

Before her admission to KNUST in 2022, she had studied and sat for her West African Secondary School Exams (WASSCE) at Achimota School in Accra. She was at Achimota from September 2018 to October 2021.'

6. Academic exploits:

Not much is known about her performance in school, but her profile on LinkedIn indicates that she was a first-class student.

There seems to be proof of her being a top student as she was awarded the Best Writer of 2024 by the Biological Science Students Association (BIOSA).

The citation presented to Yabani in August 2024 read:

"Congratulations on your well-deserved achievement. Your outstanding dedication and hard work have truly set you apart."

See Joana Yabani's citation below:

7. Religion (Church):

The deceased is a Christian who worships with the Assemblies of God Church. A photo published by blogger, Clemant Nana Asamoah of Gossip24TV, showed her posing with President John Mahama in church, a suggestion that she might be a member of the Ringway branch of the church where Mahama worships.

Watch the video below to see the photo of Yabani and Mahama:

Joana Yabani's boyfriend remanded over her passing

Meanwhile, Yabani's alleged boyfriend, Daniel Tuffour, has been remanded into police custody for two weeks.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tuffour was arraigned before the Kumasi District Court 2 on Friday, February 28, 2025, following his arrest the day before.

After the remand sentence, he was whisked away in a police pickup.

