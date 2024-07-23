Onua Concert Party host Aba Dope spoke about not wanting to get married but wanting to have children in future

Explaining ing why, she said she was no longer inspired by the new generation and hinted that her main focus was her business and making money

Her statement sparked debate on social media, as people talked about her changing her mind in the future

Seasoned actress and media personality Aba Dope spoke about her desire not to get married but to have children in the future when she was ready.

Aba Dope talks about marriage and kids in a recent interview. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope spoke about her relationship status

In a recent interview, Aba Dope was asked about her relationship status, and she responded that she would never get married because it did not interest her.

Explaining her decision, the Onua Concert Party host said that, given the current divorce trend and breakups, she was no longer inspired to fall in love and get married.

"In the olden days, I used to be inspired by our parents' marriage rites, how they stick together through the pain, the hard times, and all that. But in our generation now, I'm speaking for myself, I am no longer inspired."

Explaining further, the Food Gist CEO said she saw marriage as a rite and a contract and that her main focus was her business and making money.

She said that despite not wanting to tie the knot, she wanted to have children in future when she was ready and had the chance. Speaking about how she was going to make that happen, the curvy model said in jest that she would find a man to impregnate her.

Aba Dope on her stance on marriage and having children.

Reactions to the video

Many fans of Aba Dope on TikTok expressed their agreement with her reasons for not wanting to get married. Others shared similar experiences and how they changed their minds later in life.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video:

depa Quality said:

"Oooh naaaa as time goes on she will change her mind mark my words."

sobolo wura said:

"I was like her, but I changed my mind a little,cos of old age ,u will need someone in ur older age"

catherina said:

"She’s saying my mind"

Abisarf said:

"I support her about this whole marriage thing"

Araba Ansahba said:

"they r scared of married because of what they are doing to people marriage, thinking it will be done to them"

Source: YEN.com.gh