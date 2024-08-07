A UniMAC-GIJ lecturer who was previously diagnosed with kidney failure has returned from surgery

Philip Atawura announced on social media that he returned about three months ago and is doing well

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comments section to congratulate the lecturer

Philip Atawura, a lecturer with the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC-GIJ), formerly the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), who was diagnosed with kidney failure, has announced his return from surgery.

Philip took to his Facebook and TikTok handles to announce his return. He could not conceal his joy as he shared a photo of himself clad in a white outfit on TikTok.

Under the photo, he wrote:

"After kidney transplant, healing is taking place like I was never there. Thank you Lord."

See the post below:

In an earlier post on Facebook, the UniMAC-GIJ lecturer extended his heartfelt gratitude to all who supported him when he came out to seek help.

"I want to use this opportunity to inform my loved ones and sponsors who supported me with funds, guidance, and prayers to undergo a kidney transplant surgery in India. I returned to the country three months ago and am now out of isolation."

"The graft is functioning well, and my health has bounced back for the better. May God bless you and replenish all that you may have lost. To my students, see you soon," he added.

However, he later took down the Facebook post for reasons best known to him.

See the post below:

Netizens delight as GIJ lecturer returns

Netizens who saw the posts were delighted over the lecturer's return and took to the comment section to rejoice.

@Clovis_genia wrote:

"Thank you father lord."

@anitawiafewa wrote:

"We give God all the glory sir."

@Enoch Kwame Eyison wrote:

"We thank God."

@Studiolive Gabby wrote:

"We thank God. May the almighty be praised."

@MAAME K wrote:

"An eye of God,Bro u are a conquerer ,God be praised."

@Portia Dovi wrote:

"Thank God for healing."

@Nayra Dogbe wrote:

"You look good."

@Selase Sandra wrote:

"Awwww God did this. My supervisor."

@Sergeant lee wrote:

"God is the healer."

UniMAC-GIJ lecturer needs GH¢700K for kidney transplant

YEN.com.gh also reported that an assistant lecturer at the University of Media, Arts, and Communication needed financial help.

Philip Atawura was diagnosed with end-stage polycystic kidney disease and needed support in order to undergo a transplant.

