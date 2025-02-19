Unconfirmed reports indicate that popular Ghanaian pastor, Evangelist Suro Nyame has been arrested

This was alleged by Avram Ben Moshe, a close friend of the preacher, during a TikTok live session

According to Avram Ben Moshe, the man of God is being held in custody at the Nima Police Station over some issues with his girlfriend

Popular Ghanaian Evangelist, Suro Nyame, has reportedly been arrested by the police.

The news of the evangelist's purported arrest was made public by controversial Ghanaian socialite, Avram Ben Moshe.

Police reportedly arrest Evangelist Suro Nyame over issues with his girlfriend.

According to Avram Ben Moshe, Evangelist Suro Nyame was arrested due to a misunderstanding with his girlfriend.

While narrating the incident, the Ghanaian socialite stated that the evangelist's girlfriend felt she was being cheated by her boyfriend and subsequently reported him to the police.

Avram Ben Moshe said Evangelist Suro Nyame is currently being held in custody at the Nima Police Station in Accra.

"During the course of the relationship, the lady felt she was being cheated by Suro Nyame because he wanted her to relocate to Germany. So this is just a misunderstanding, but the details of the case are with the police," Avram Ben Moshe said.

Earlier, conflicting reports suggested that the popular evangelist, noted for sporting a dread hair and his unconventional style of preaching, was arrested on some fraud charges.

According to those reports, the dread-wearing pastor had allegedly defrauded a group of women of their hard-earned money.

However, Avram Ben Moshe, who is a close friend of the evangelist, refuted those allegations in a live TikTok video, stating that the issue was between Suro Nyame and his Germany-based girlfriend.

Evangelist Suro Nyame preaching to some ghetto boys behind the Neoplan Station in Accra.

Evangelist Suro Nyame is known for going to the ghettos and slums to share the word of God with young men and women often marginalised by society.

Because of this, Suro Nyame commands a lot of respect in the ghettos, with many referring to him as the street pastor.

Netizens react to Suro Nyame's alleged arrest

Following Avram Ben Moshe's TikTok live video, some netizens thronged the comment section to react.

@jesus said:

"A man also posted a video 5 days ago that Suro Nyame and his boys stole his motorking."

@Yayo also said|:

"Reporter Is Saying #Adenta Police Station, Avram Also Said Nima. Which Is Which???"

@Lizzy baby commented:

"We stopped trusting Avram when he acted with his girlfriend."

@obiousanum3 also commented:

"But you are saying the same thing bro.. he said some ladies and u are saying a lady , could be a friend accompanied the lady so same bro."

Reverend Obofour gives Evangelist Suro Nyame GH¢15k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Reverend Obofour gave Suro Nyame GH¢15,000 to support his ministry.

The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel invited the street preacher to his church to interview and caution him on some challenges he might encounter during evangelism.

Reverend Obofour also spent time with some ghetto boys who had been saved from their immoral acts by the street evangelist.

